‘Unnecessary litigation’, SC Slams Centre For Filing Appeal Against CISF Official
A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan said it fails to understand why the Union government challenged the high court order.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : April 1, 2026 at 6:11 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday criticised the Central government for engaging in unnecessary litigation, imposing costs of Rs 25,000 on it for challenging a Punjab and Haryana High Court order that set aside a CISF official's dismissal.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan.
Justice Nagarathna, referring to her recent statement at a conference organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) about the government being responsible for the case backlog, said the court had taken the SCBA conference very seriously. “It was not just to go to some resort and come back. We made preparations, we did homework. We spoke. Not to forget,” she said.
The bench observed, "We fail to understand why the Union of India has challenged the order of the high court division bench. We hear pendency, pendency. Who is the biggest litigant? Cost should be imposed."
Upholding the high court ruling, the bench also granted the official back wages after finding the punishment disproportionate.
The bench asked why there couldn't be an understanding that if the high court found the punishment disproportionate and granted relief setting aside all orders, the government would not appeal to the Supreme Court.
The apex court noted that the official took medical leave but he also had to deal with an elopement in his family. Two charges that were levelled against the CISF official were absence from duty for 11 days and committing an act of indiscipline by conniving with a woman, the daughter of a CISF constable, to flee from Mumbai and attend her wedding with his younger brother.
The high court noted that the 11-day absence was explained as the official was on sanctioned medical leave during that period.
Also Read