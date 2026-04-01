ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Unnecessary litigation’, SC Slams Centre For Filing Appeal Against CISF Official

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday criticised the Central government for engaging in unnecessary litigation, imposing costs of Rs 25,000 on it for challenging a Punjab and Haryana High Court order that set aside a CISF official's dismissal.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan.

Justice Nagarathna, referring to her recent statement at a conference organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) about the government being responsible for the case backlog, said the court had taken the SCBA conference very seriously. “It was not just to go to some resort and come back. We made preparations, we did homework. We spoke. Not to forget,” she said.

The bench observed, "We fail to understand why the Union of India has challenged the order of the high court division bench. We hear pendency, pendency. Who is the biggest litigant? Cost should be imposed."