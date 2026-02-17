ETV Bharat / bharat

Unnao Survivor's Father's Death: CBI Opposes Jaideep Sengar’s Plea For Extension Of Interim Bail

New Delhi: The CBI on Tuesday opposed in the Delhi High Court a plea by Jaideep Sengar, brother of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar, seeking an extension of interim bail by three months in the custodial death case of the Unnao rape survivor’s father. Jaideep Sengar, 50, who was awarded a 10-year jail term in the case by the trial court, sought an extension as he was suffering from oral cancer.

The CBI's counsel said it was not a fit case for extension of interim bail, and the prescription given by Jaideep Sengar in support of his plea was not genuine but fabricated. The CBI counsel added that he should have come before the court "well within time" for any such extension.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, however, extended the interim bail to Jaideeep Sengar till February 20 and asked the CBI to file a "detailed" verification report. "The CBI has also not filed a verification report. Please file a detailed verification report," the court said.

"You have to tell me whether this man is suffering to the extent that he deserves an extension. If he is not, you have to give me a clear report… Whether this is genuine or not. Whether this man is critically ill or not critically ill,” the court told the CBI counsel.