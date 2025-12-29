ETV Bharat / bharat

Unnao Rape Survivor Welcomes SC Order Staying suspension Of Kuldeep Sengar's Life Sentence

New Delhi: The Unnao rape case survivor on Monday expressed satisfaction over the Supereme Court staying the Delhi High Court order suspending the convict Kuldeep Sengar’s life sentence and expressed her full faith in the justice system. Hearing a plea filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which had challenged the high court's decision, the apex court also issued a notice to Sengar, directing him to file his response.

"I am very happy with this decision. I have got justice from the Supreme Court. I have been raising my voice for justice from the very beginning," the survivor told PTI over phone from Delhi. "I do not make any allegations against any court. I have faith in all courts, but the Supreme Court has given me justice and will continue to do so," she said.