Unnao Rape: Delhi HC Dismisses Kuldeep Sengar's Plea To Suspend Sentence In Death Case Of Survivor's Father

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to suspend the 10-year sentence awarded to expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the case of the death of the Unnao rape survivor's father while in custody.

"No grounds are made out for grant relief. The application seeking suspension of sentence is dismissed," said Justice Ravinder Dudeja. The judge observed that although Sengar had suffered a long incarceration, relief could not be given on grounds of delay, as it was partly because he filed multiple applications in his appeal against his conviction.

"Purpose would be served if the appeal is heard expeditiously," added the court while listing the matter for hearing on February 3. On March 13, 2020, Sengar was sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment by a trial court, besides imposition of a fine of Rs 10 lakh, in the case of the death of the survivor's father in custody.

The trial court had said that "no leniency" could be shown for killing a family's "sole bread earner". It had also awarded a 10-year jail term to Sengar's brother, Atul Singh Sengar, and five others for their role in the custodial killing of the rape survivor's father.