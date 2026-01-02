ETV Bharat / bharat

Unnao Rape Case Survivor Claims Facing Smear Campaign, Seeks Wider Public Support

The Unnao rape survivor lost consciousness while leaving the Supreme Court after the hearing of Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Sengar in New Delhi, Monday, December 29, 2025. ( IANS )

Unnao: The Unnao rape case survivor has made an emotional appeal on social media seeking wider public support, disregarding caste barriers while claiming that she and her husband have been facing a smear campaign on the Internet recently.

This came days after the daughter of expelled BJP leader and a convict in the case, Kuldeep Sengar, claimed on X that her father was innocent and sought public support.

The case returned to the spotlight after the Delhi High Court suspended the jail term of Sengar, who is serving life imprisonment in the 2017 rape case, saying he has already served seven years and five months in prison. Amid a public outcry, CBI challenged the high court order in the apex court, which stayed the order.

In a recent video message, the rape case survivor claimed that she and her husband had been subjected to a smear campaign on social media over the past two days by people identifying themselves as Sengar's supporters.

She also alleged that a post was being circulated online claiming that a 'Kshatriya conference' in support of Sengar has been called at Jantar Mantar on January 11 by his daughters.