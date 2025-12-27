ETV Bharat / bharat

Unnao Rape Case: 'Sengar's Order Against The Law And Perverse...', CBI Tells Supreme Court

A protester holds a placard during a demonstration against the suspension of the jail term of Kuldeep Sengar, a former BJP MLA who was convicted in the Unnao rape case, outside the Delhi High Court, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 26, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The CBI described the Delhi High Court order, suspending the life sentence of Unnao rape case accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar, as "against the law and perverse", in its plea filed in the Supreme Court against the said order. It also expressed its worry on how releasing on bail would endanger the rape-survivor and her family.

The CBI, in its plea against the December 23 order which led to public outrage and protests including by the victim and her family, said "The high court failed to consider that a sitting MLA, by virtue of holding a constitutional office, is vested with public trust and authority over the electorate, and that such position carries heightened responsibility arising from duties owed to the state and society."

The central agency contended that the high court has erred in law by failing to adopt a purposive interpretation that advances the object and intent of the POCSO Act, a special, victim-centric legislation enacted to protect children from sexual offences.

The CBI submitted that the offences under Section 5(c) of the POCSO Act are of greater gravity than corruption offences by MPs/MLAs. "While corruption undermines governance, Section 5(c) POCSO offences involve direct abuse of children, triggering severe physical, psychological, and moral harm," it said.

It argued that the high court failed to appreciate that the Prevention of Corruption Act, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, share a common legislative purpose in regulating and penalizing abuse of authority. It contended that both target people in positions of trust or public duty, impose enhanced accountability where position is misused, and adopt a purposive interpretation of 'public servant' or 'person in authority' to advance the object of public protection.

"The high court has not appreciated that in the present case wherein the appellant who was a four-time MLA has been convicted for committing the offences under Section 376 IPC and Sections 5(c) and section 6 of POCSO, it is not in the fitness of things to suspend the sentence of the appellant, since the law is well settled on the point that once a person is convicted, normally an appellate court will proceed on the basis that such person is guilty as there is no presumption of innocence post-conviction," said the CBI’s plea.

The CBI said that Section 21 of the IPC, Section 2(c) of the Prevention of Corruption Act , and Section 5(c) of the POCSO Act, 2012, share a common legislative intent of holding persons in positions of trust, authority, or public duty accountable for misconduct. "A purposive and harmonious construction of these provisions ensures that MPs, MLAs, government functionaries, and other persons exercising public functions are treated as 'public servants' or 'persons in authority' wherever abuse of office or trust occurs, thereby advancing both the objectives of anti-corruption law and protection of vulnerable persons”, it said.