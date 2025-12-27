Unnao Rape Case: 'Sengar's Order Against The Law And Perverse...', CBI Tells Supreme Court
The plea contended that releasing Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a former BJP MLA, on bail would jeopardize the safety of the victim/survivor and her family.
Published : December 27, 2025 at 12:10 PM IST
New Delhi: The CBI described the Delhi High Court order, suspending the life sentence of Unnao rape case accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar, as "against the law and perverse", in its plea filed in the Supreme Court against the said order. It also expressed its worry on how releasing on bail would endanger the rape-survivor and her family.
The CBI, in its plea against the December 23 order which led to public outrage and protests including by the victim and her family, said "The high court failed to consider that a sitting MLA, by virtue of holding a constitutional office, is vested with public trust and authority over the electorate, and that such position carries heightened responsibility arising from duties owed to the state and society."
The central agency contended that the high court has erred in law by failing to adopt a purposive interpretation that advances the object and intent of the POCSO Act, a special, victim-centric legislation enacted to protect children from sexual offences.
The CBI submitted that the offences under Section 5(c) of the POCSO Act are of greater gravity than corruption offences by MPs/MLAs. "While corruption undermines governance, Section 5(c) POCSO offences involve direct abuse of children, triggering severe physical, psychological, and moral harm," it said.
It argued that the high court failed to appreciate that the Prevention of Corruption Act, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, share a common legislative purpose in regulating and penalizing abuse of authority. It contended that both target people in positions of trust or public duty, impose enhanced accountability where position is misused, and adopt a purposive interpretation of 'public servant' or 'person in authority' to advance the object of public protection.
"The high court has not appreciated that in the present case wherein the appellant who was a four-time MLA has been convicted for committing the offences under Section 376 IPC and Sections 5(c) and section 6 of POCSO, it is not in the fitness of things to suspend the sentence of the appellant, since the law is well settled on the point that once a person is convicted, normally an appellate court will proceed on the basis that such person is guilty as there is no presumption of innocence post-conviction," said the CBI’s plea.
The CBI said that Section 21 of the IPC, Section 2(c) of the Prevention of Corruption Act , and Section 5(c) of the POCSO Act, 2012, share a common legislative intent of holding persons in positions of trust, authority, or public duty accountable for misconduct. "A purposive and harmonious construction of these provisions ensures that MPs, MLAs, government functionaries, and other persons exercising public functions are treated as 'public servants' or 'persons in authority' wherever abuse of office or trust occurs, thereby advancing both the objectives of anti-corruption law and protection of vulnerable persons”, it said.
The plea contended that the high court had ignored that releasing the appellant on bail and suspending his sentence during the pendency of the appeal would not only be against the law but would also jeopardize the well-being and safety of the victim/survivor and her family.
Women's organisations protested outside the Delhi High Court on Friday to oppose the suspension of Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s life sentence in the 2017 Unnao rape case and his bail pending appeal.
The protesters, holding placards and raising slogans in support of the Unnao rape survivor, demanded that "rapists should not be protected" and appealed for justice for the victim and her family. The protest was joined by women activists from various organisations, including the All India Democratic Women’s Association, social activist Yogita Bhayana and the survivor’s mother.
At the protest, the survivor’s mother shared her daughter's trauma and expressed disappointment. "My daughter has endured unimaginable pain. The High Court's decision has broken our trust. This is an injustice to our family," she said.
The Delhi High Court, while hearing Sengar's appeal, suspended his life sentence. The court noted that he had already spent about seven years and five months in prison and imposed strict bail conditions, including barring him from entering a five-kilometre radius of the survivor’s residence and prohibiting any attempt to threaten the survivor or her family. Sengar was also directed to furnish a personal bond of Rs 15 lakh.
However, Sengar will remain in jail, as he is also serving a 10-year sentence in a separate case related to the custodial death of the survivor's father and has not been granted bail in that matter.
