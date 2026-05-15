Unnao Rape Case: SC Sets Aside Delhi HC Order Suspending Kuldeep Sengar's Sentence, Remits For Fresh Decision
Bench comprising CJI Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said Delhi High Court should decide main appeal as early as possible, preferably within three months.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 15, 2026 at 1:06 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday set aside the Delhi High Court order suspending the life sentence of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case and remitted the matter to the high court for a fresh decision.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.
The bench, partly allowing an appeal filed by the CBI, requested the high court either to decide Sengar's appeal against conviction within three months or pass a fresh order on the application seeking sentence suspension.
The CJI said, “Without saying that the order is erroneous… we set aside the order (passed by the high court). Send the case back to the high court with two options: decide the appeal itself or if you feel that the appeal is likely to take some time, please pass an appropriate order on the application for suspension of sentence after hearing all…”.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the CBI, said the matter should be decided without being influenced by the order under challenge.
Sengar’s counsel said that once the order gets set aside, it is, a reflection of an opinion from a superior court to the high court. Mehta submitted that the high court was wrong in taking the view that an MLA was not a "public servant" within the ambit of the POCSO Act.
The bench observed, “We are not endorsing the hyper-technical view taken by the high court.” It pointed out that the POCSO Act was enacted to protect children.
Mehta said that an MLA would be in a dominant position. To which, the CJI observed that the high court could be asked to take a fresh decision on the matter.
The bench said that the issues prima facie touched by the high court, while passing the impugned order, suspension of sentence, there are several other issues which required to be looked into even at the stage of passing an order on suspension of sentence.
“And, without expressing any opinion on merits on the prayer for suspension of sentence, we allow this appeal in part, set aside the impugned order, and remit the case to the high court…”, said the CJI.
The bench said the high court should endeavour to decide the main appeal as early as possible, preferably within three months, “…more so when it is urged before us the appeal has been on the earlier occasions are to cut length…”.
The bench said that if the high court finds the appeal cannot be decided quickly, it may pass a fresh order on the prayer for sentence suspension after hearing the parties, including the counsel for the complainant.
The bench clarified that while setting aside the previous order, it had not expressed any opinion on the merits of the prayer for suspension of sentence.
Mehta said the court was initially pleased to note that there were additional grounds that were not considered. “Grounds considered also need to be revisited. For example, whether he is a public servant. So, kindly clarify including grounds which were considered requires reconsideration,” contended Mehta.
Sengar’s counsel said the suspension of sentence application should be heard afresh and all grounds considered without prejudice to either side.
Justice Bagchi said, “The fresh hearing would not be hindered by the observations in the order that we are setting aside….”
The high court reasoned that Sengar's status at the time - an MLA - did not justify the lower court considering him a 'public servant'. The high court had also said the POCSO could not be applied in this case.
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