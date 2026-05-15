ETV Bharat / bharat

Unnao Rape Case: SC Sets Aside Delhi HC Order Suspending Kuldeep Sengar's Sentence, Remits For Fresh Decision

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday set aside the Delhi High Court order suspending the life sentence of former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case and remitted the matter to the high court for a fresh decision.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

The bench, partly allowing an appeal filed by the CBI, requested the high court either to decide Sengar's appeal against conviction within three months or pass a fresh order on the application seeking sentence suspension.

The CJI said, “Without saying that the order is erroneous… we set aside the order (passed by the high court). Send the case back to the high court with two options: decide the appeal itself or if you feel that the appeal is likely to take some time, please pass an appropriate order on the application for suspension of sentence after hearing all…”.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the CBI, said the matter should be decided without being influenced by the order under challenge.

Sengar’s counsel said that once the order gets set aside, it is, a reflection of an opinion from a superior court to the high court. Mehta submitted that the high court was wrong in taking the view that an MLA was not a "public servant" within the ambit of the POCSO Act.

The bench observed, “We are not endorsing the hyper-technical view taken by the high court.” It pointed out that the POCSO Act was enacted to protect children.

Mehta said that an MLA would be in a dominant position. To which, the CJI observed that the high court could be asked to take a fresh decision on the matter.

The bench said that the issues prima facie touched by the high court, while passing the impugned order, suspension of sentence, there are several other issues which required to be looked into even at the stage of passing an order on suspension of sentence.