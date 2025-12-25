ETV Bharat / bharat

Unnao Rape Case | Plea In SC Against Kuldeep Sengar's Jail Term Suspension, Says HC Committed 'Grave Error'

New Delhi: The row over former BJP MLA and rape convict Kuldeep Senger being bailed out has further deepened as a plea has now been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court order suspending the leader's jail term in the 2017 Unnao rape case.

The plea filed by advocates Anjale Patel and Pooja Shilpkar has sought a stay on the high court order, contending that the HC passed the order without considering that the trial court observed that Sengar must remain in jail for the rest of his natural life.

"The HC has committed a grave error in law as well as on facts in granting bail/suspension of sentence to Sengar despite his serious criminal antecedents and his established involvement in the heinous offences of rape," read the plea.

"The High Court failed to appreciate the material evidence relied upon by the prosecution which clearly demonstrates the barbarity and brutality of the accused, coupled with his demonstrated muscle power, financial influence and criminal propensity, as evidenced from the fact that even while the victim's father was under judicial custody, the accused orchestrated and executed victim's father murder to silence the family and frustrate the due course of justice," it added.

On December 23, the HC suspended the jail term of Sengar, who is serving life imprisonment in the Unnao rape case, saying he has already served seven years and five months in prison. Sengar's sentence has been suspended by the high court till the pendency of his appeal challenging his conviction and sentence in the rape case. He has challenged a December 2019 trial court verdict in the case.