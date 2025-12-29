ETV Bharat / bharat

Unnao Rape Case: People Trying To Take Political Advantage, Says SC On Allegations Against HC Judges

A protester holds a placard during a demonstration against the suspension of the jail term of Kuldeep Sengar, a former BJP MLA who was convicted in the Unnao rape case, outside the Delhi High Court, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 26, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: After expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar's lawyers said that allegations were made against the Delhi High Court judges who suspended his life sentence in the Unnao rape case, the Supreme Court on Monday observed that some people are trying to take "political advantage".

The high court had suspended the jail term of Sengar, who was serving life imprisonment in the Unnao rape case, saying he had already served seven years and five months in prison. "We understand it. We are not sitting in ivory towers. We understand that people are trying to take political advantage and there are people who are trying to take advantage," Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, who was heading a three-judge vacation bench, said.

Senior advocate N Hariharan, appearing for Sengar, pointed out that some people were making allegations against the high court judges who dealt with the case. He said such persons should refrain from making statements or allegations against the judges. "They are doing that on national television," Hariharan said.

Another lawyer, who also appeared for Sengar, said photographs of the high court judges were also being circulated. Hariharan said there is a video circulating levelling allegations against the judges and this was a cause of concern. The bench observed that such people are simply forgetting that Sengar was convicted by the judiciary only.

"Very frankly, these judges are one of the finest we have," the bench, also comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and Augustine George Masih, said during the hearing.