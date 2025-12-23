ETV Bharat / bharat

Unnao Rape Case: Delhi HC Suspends Life Sentence Of Ex BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, Grants Him Bail

File photo of Unnao rape case convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar was sentenced with lifetime imprisonment by a Delhi Court on Dec 20, 2019 and whose sentence has now been suspended on Dec 23, 2025. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday suspended the life term to expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by the trial court in the Unnao rape case in December 2019.

A bench of Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar released Sengar on bail while directing him to furnish a personal bond of Rs 15 lakh with three sureties of the like amount. The high court also directed Sengar not to come within a 5 km radius of the victim's house and not threaten her or her mother.

"We are suspending the sentence. Personal bond of Rs. 15 Lakh with three sureties of like amount...Not to come within 5 km radius of the residence of victim. Directed to stay in Delhi during the pendency of the appeal. Ensure that he is available for completing remaining part of sentence if in case he is found guilty. Directed not to threaten victim survivor or the mother...deposit his passport with the trial court. Directed to report to local police station once a week, every Monday at 10 am," the bench said while pronouncing the order.