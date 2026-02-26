ETV Bharat / bharat

Unnao Custodial Death Case: Delhi HC Asks AIIMS Medical Board To Examine Jaideep Sengar's Health

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the AIIMS here to constitute a medical board to examine Jaideep Sengar, who is seeking suspension of his 10-year jail sentence on medical grounds in the custodial death case of the Unnao rape survivor's father.

Jaideep Sengar (50) -- the brother of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar, who was convicted of raping the Unnao girl when she was a minor -- sought relief on account of Stage-IV oral cancer with suspected recurrence.

A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja observed that an independent medical assessment was necessary to ascertain Jaideep Sengar's current health condition. The Central Bureau of Investigation opposed the plea and contended that the medical documents produced by the convict in support of his plea were fake.

"In matters concerning suspension of sentence on medical grounds, the court must be guided by reliable and objective medical opinion and documents. In the present case, this court is of the view that an independent medical assessment by a duly constituted medical board is necessary to ascertain the current health condition of the applicant. Accordingly, it is directed that the Director, AIIMS, New Delhi, shall constitute a medical board to examine the current medical condition of the applicant," the bench ordered on February 24.

The counsel for the deceased's daughter also opposed the grant of an interim suspension of sentence to Jaideep Sengar, apprehending that he would misuse his liberty. Listing the matter for hearing on March 2, the court asked the board to conduct a comprehensive evaluation and submit a report on whether Jaideep Sengar was suffering from cancer or any other life-threatening disease, and if so, at what stage.