‘Unmanageable’: SC On 2018 Judgment On Guidelines To Prevent Cow Vigilantism, Mobocracy

New Delhi: A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Monday referred to general directions issued by the apex court in a 2018 judgment to the central government and states to prevent and prosecute cow vigilantism and mobocracy as ‘unmanageable.’

The bench observed that every incident of mob lynching or mob violence is a separate incident. The bench observed that the court should not have issued directions which cannot be enforced in the first place.

The bench, also comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi, observed that if somebody’s rights are infringed or some action is taken in excess of the protection of law, then their rights must be protected. “Immediate action must be taken in such cases”, it said.

The bench observed that the 2018 judgment on "general directions" to the Centre and States to prevent and prosecute cow vigilantism and mobocracy was “unmanageable”. The bench made this observation while refusing to consider a contempt petition over the non-implementation of the direction issued in the 2018 judgment.