‘Unmanageable’: SC On 2018 Judgment On Guidelines To Prevent Cow Vigilantism, Mobocracy
The bench observed that the court should not have issued directions which cannot be enforced in the first place.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 10:10 PM IST
New Delhi: A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Monday referred to general directions issued by the apex court in a 2018 judgment to the central government and states to prevent and prosecute cow vigilantism and mobocracy as ‘unmanageable.’
The bench observed that every incident of mob lynching or mob violence is a separate incident. The bench observed that the court should not have issued directions which cannot be enforced in the first place.
The bench, also comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi, observed that if somebody’s rights are infringed or some action is taken in excess of the protection of law, then their rights must be protected. “Immediate action must be taken in such cases”, it said.
The bench observed that the 2018 judgment on "general directions" to the Centre and States to prevent and prosecute cow vigilantism and mobocracy was “unmanageable”. The bench made this observation while refusing to consider a contempt petition over the non-implementation of the direction issued in the 2018 judgment.
Citing the 2018 Tehseen Poonawalla case, the bench said that the court had only laid down general principles of law for the authorities to comply with and the people to raise in their protection in case of any violation of their rights. The bench stated that if any rights are breached, the public has a legal remedy through the relevant courts.
"How many contempt petitions will be there? Sorry, we are not entertaining the plea," observed the bench. The bench was hearing a contempt petition on non-compliance of directions issued in the decision in 2018.
The plea claimed that the states and authorities have not been acting in compliance with the 2018 Tehseen Poonawalla judgment. The apex court in the 2018, judgment, had issued a series of guidelines to the states and the police forces to take steps to prevent communal violence and lynchings.
The apex court had directed the police to register FIRs and prosecute the perpetrators without any delay, while issuing a slew of directions, including preventive, remedial and punitive measures to tackle the crime of lynching.