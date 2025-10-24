University Of East London Strikes Sector-First Pact For Indian Student Welfare
The MoU signed at the university's Stratford campus last week creates a strategic framework to deliver inclusive initiatives and provide practical support to Indian students.
By PTI
Published : October 24, 2025 at 9:21 PM IST
London: The University of East London (UEL) and National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) UK have clinched a sector-first pact to establish a new model of collaboration, geared towards the welfare, employability and success of Indian students in Britain.
The memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed at the university's Stratford campus last week creates a strategic framework to deliver inclusive initiatives and provide practical support to students, from before their arrival from India through to post-graduation.
With data suggesting that one in every 20 Indians choosing the UK as their higher education destination has been drawn to UEL, the MoU is intended as a blueprint for best practice in international student engagement.
“Internationally mobile Indian students make a hugely positive contribution to UEL and the wider UK community," said Professor Amanda Broderick, who signed the pact as UEL Vice-Chancellor.
“Our collaboration with NISAU builds on UEL’s long-standing partnerships across India — from our research and innovation collaborations to our growing alumni network and our pioneering India Industry Advisory Board — all focused on preparing students for global success," she said.
The partnership builds on the university’s collaboration with some of the largest recruiters of UEL graduates – Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Cognizant, HSBC, Tech Mahindra, and Infosys – to co-design skills pathways and support graduate employability.
“Together, we will work to ensure Indian students and graduates not only achieve academically but also feel a true sense of belonging during their time in the UK," said Sanam Arora, who signed the MoU as NISAU UK Chair.
“This partnership reflects NISAU’s broader mission to build a globally respected framework for student welfare and employability — one that can be adopted by institutions around the world as the next phase of international education collaboration.
“Aligned with the ambitions of the India-UK Vision 2035, it strengthens the people-to-people pillar of our nations’ partnership — turning that vision into practical action that empowers students, enhances skills, and deepens collaboration across education and innovation," she said.
India-UK Vision 2035 is the refreshed strategic roadmap agreed by both governments during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the UK in July, with education and skills earmarked as a key pillar of the bilateral partnership over the next decade.
The UEL pointed to some of its pioneering India-focussed research and social impact collaborations already delivering results, including Sugarcrete's partnership with Chemical System Technologies which resulted in the building of a school near Delhi and creating jobs for women. UEL’s ORNATE India and Naandi Foundation projects led to advancements in the healthcare sector.
