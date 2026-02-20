ETV Bharat / bharat

UN Secretary General Guterres Calls On President Murmu

In this image released on Feb. 20, 2026, President Droupadi Murmu during a meeting with United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Friday called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. According to the President's Secretariat, the UN Secretary General appreciated India’s leadership role in convening the successful AI Impact Summit and its longstanding collaboration with the United Nations in various fields.

President Murmu welcomed the initiative of Secretary General Guterres to create a global scientific panel on AI to serve all of humanity. "The President noted that at a time of global uncertainties, multilateralism is facing major challenges, including a widening trust deficit. She added that the existing outdated framework of the UN Security Council must be reformed to reflect contemporary geopolitical realities, and the Global South must have a greater say in decision-making.

She emphasised that urgent reform of the UN Security Council is the key to maintaining the relevance and effectiveness of the UN," read a statement issued by the President's Secretariat. "The President noted that while the ‘UN-80’ initiative offers a good platform for reforms, it is important that the developmental priorities of the Global South are protected in any restructuring exercise. The President extended her good wishes for the rest of Mr Guterres’ tenure as UN Secretary General, and reiterated India’s full support towards multilateralism," it added.