United Doctors Front Files PIL In SC Against Reduction Of Qualifying Cut-Off Percentiles For NEET-PG 2025–26
Published : January 16, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST
New Delhi: The United Doctors Front (UDF), along with other organisations, has approached the Supreme Court by filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the “arbitrary and unprecedented” reduction of qualifying cut-off percentiles for NEET-PG 2025–26, including zero and negative scores.
The PIL, registered as Diary No. 3085/2026, has been filed under Article 32 of the Constitution of India through Advocate Satyam Singh Rajput, along with Advocate Adarsh Singh and Advocate-on-Record Neema, said Dr Lakshya Mittal, president of the United Doctors Front.
The petition challenges the impugned Notice dated 13.01.2026 issued by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), which has drastically diluted the minimum qualifying standards for postgraduate medical admissions.
“The petition highlights that allowing candidates with abnormally low or negative scores to qualify for postgraduate medical training poses a serious threat to patient safety, public health, and the integrity of the medical profession. It contends that the impugned decision is arbitrary, unconstitutional, and violative of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India,” Dr Mittal said.
The PIL further submits that such dilution of merit is contrary to settled judicial principles and violates the statutory mandate under the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, which obligates regulatory bodies to maintain minimum standards in medical education.
The petition seeks appropriate directions from the Court, including quashing of the impugned NBEMS notification and issuance of directions to restore and protect minimum qualifying standards in postgraduate medical education. “The matter has been recently filed and is likely to be listed before the Supreme Court in the coming days,” Mittal said.
It is worth mentioning that the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has recently revised the criteria for PG admission under which candidates belonging to the General and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories will now qualify at the 7th percentile, compared to the earlier 50th percentile.
The revised cut-off score for this category has been fixed at 103. For general persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD), the qualifying percentile has been reduced from the 45th to the 5th percentile, with a revised cut-off score of 90. For candidates from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC), including PwBD candidates within these categories, the qualifying percentile has been lowered from the 40th percentile to the 0th percentile. The revised cut-off score for these categories has been notified as -40.
The NBEMS said that the decision was taken to address the large number of vacant postgraduate medical seats across the country. According to the NBEMS, the decision follows the completion of Round-2 counselling, where over 18,000 PG seats remained unfilled in government and private medical colleges.
“The revision aims to ensure optimal utilisation of available seats, which are vital for expanding India’s pool of trained medical specialists. Leaving such seats vacant undermines national efforts to improve healthcare delivery and results in the loss of valuable educational resources,” the NBEMS stated.
