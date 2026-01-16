ETV Bharat / bharat

United Doctors Front Files PIL In SC Against Reduction Of Qualifying Cut-Off Percentiles For NEET-PG 2025–26

New Delhi: The United Doctors Front (UDF), along with other organisations, has approached the Supreme Court by filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the “arbitrary and unprecedented” reduction of qualifying cut-off percentiles for NEET-PG 2025–26, including zero and negative scores.

The PIL, registered as Diary No. 3085/2026, has been filed under Article 32 of the Constitution of India through Advocate Satyam Singh Rajput, along with Advocate Adarsh Singh and Advocate-on-Record Neema, said Dr Lakshya Mittal, president of the United Doctors Front.

The petition challenges the impugned Notice dated 13.01.2026 issued by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), which has drastically diluted the minimum qualifying standards for postgraduate medical admissions.

“The petition highlights that allowing candidates with abnormally low or negative scores to qualify for postgraduate medical training poses a serious threat to patient safety, public health, and the integrity of the medical profession. It contends that the impugned decision is arbitrary, unconstitutional, and violative of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India,” Dr Mittal said.

The PIL further submits that such dilution of merit is contrary to settled judicial principles and violates the statutory mandate under the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, which obligates regulatory bodies to maintain minimum standards in medical education.