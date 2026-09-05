ETV Bharat / bharat

'Tree Talk', Science Park With Recycled Materials: Unique Innovations Earn 82 Teachers National Awards

New Delhi: Developing a mobile science lab on a cart, an interactive outdoor science and knowledge park using recycled materials, a reading campaign and 'tree talk' -- a QR code-based botanical learning system -- are among the innovations that have bagged the national awards for 82 teachers.

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday felicitated 82 teachers and educators who have been selected from three departments. These include 48 teachers from the Department of School Education and Literacy, 21 teachers or faculty members from higher educational institutions and polytechnics, and 13 skill trainers from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Divyendu Sen from Mahatma Gandhi Government School, Jhalawar, Rajasthan, has been awarded for pioneering scalable, low-cost solutions, including the Virtual Biology Laboratory, AI-enabled biology education and the 'Tree Talk' QR code-based botanical learning system. These initiatives were acknowledged for their capacity to make high-level STEM education accessible to government school students.

Sunita Yadav from Chhattisgarh's Government Middle School in Khichari was chosen for empowering rural communities by leading holistic educational development initiatives.

"Her groundbreaking community initiative, Nyota Bhojan (now expanded statewide), along with home reading campaigns (Ghar-Ghar Pustak Vachan), has driven 100 per cent FLN literacy in her school, earning it the 'Sugghar Padhaiya' Platinum Grade status," the award citation read. Nyota Bhojan is a community-sponsored meal initiative, credited for improving student nutrition in Yadav's school.