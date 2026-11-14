ETV Bharat / bharat

Unique Identity Stands Questioned As Two Students In Chhattisgarh And Haryana Share Same Aadhaar Number

Jatin Sahu with his father in Khairagarh ( Etv Bharat )

Khairagarh: The concept of unique identification number in the form of Aadhaar stands questioned in the face of the predicament of two students living in Khairagarh in Chhattisgarh and Haryana. Both have the same name, date of birth and Aadhaar number, leading to various difficulties, including getting the benefits of various government schemes.

Jatin Sahu's family is learnt to have been running from pillar to post over the last four years across government offices to get his Aadhaar number corrected. But Jatin is yet to get any relief. A resident of Tolagaon in Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai district, Jatin is a student of Class 11.

His father, Dhaneshwar Sahu, claims that his Aadhaar number matches the Aadhaar number of another Jatin of Ambala in Haryana. This is a strange case of two people living in different states, coming from different families with different identities, yet sharing the same identification number. Multiple problems "My Aadhaar number matches with a young man named Jatin from Haryana, because of which I am facing a lot of problems. I am not able to get either a scholarship or ration. Not only that, my KYC (Know Your Customer) verification also cannot be done in the bank. I have complained about this at many places from the Common Services Centre (CSC) to Khairagarh, but there has been no solution till now," Jatin said. Both the students are learnt to be bearing the brunt of this error. Jatin of Tolagaon has lost his scholarship because his bank account isn't linked to Aadhaar. Dhaneshwar, disclosed that the family is facing problems getting rations and even getting a SIM card.