Unique Identity Stands Questioned As Two Students In Chhattisgarh And Haryana Share Same Aadhaar Number
This is a strange case of two people living in different states, coming from different families with different identities, yet sharing the same identification number
Published : November 14, 2026 at 4:12 PM IST
Khairagarh: The concept of unique identification number in the form of Aadhaar stands questioned in the face of the predicament of two students living in Khairagarh in Chhattisgarh and Haryana. Both have the same name, date of birth and Aadhaar number, leading to various difficulties, including getting the benefits of various government schemes.
Jatin Sahu's family is learnt to have been running from pillar to post over the last four years across government offices to get his Aadhaar number corrected. But Jatin is yet to get any relief. A resident of Tolagaon in Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai district, Jatin is a student of Class 11.
His father, Dhaneshwar Sahu, claims that his Aadhaar number matches the Aadhaar number of another Jatin of Ambala in Haryana. This is a strange case of two people living in different states, coming from different families with different identities, yet sharing the same identification number.
Multiple problems
"My Aadhaar number matches with a young man named Jatin from Haryana, because of which I am facing a lot of problems. I am not able to get either a scholarship or ration. Not only that, my KYC (Know Your Customer) verification also cannot be done in the bank. I have complained about this at many places from the Common Services Centre (CSC) to Khairagarh, but there has been no solution till now," Jatin said.
Both the students are learnt to be bearing the brunt of this error. Jatin of Tolagaon has lost his scholarship because his bank account isn't linked to Aadhaar. Dhaneshwar, disclosed that the family is facing problems getting rations and even getting a SIM card.
"I've complained about this several times and tried to get it rectified. I even got his Aadhaar card updated a couple of times, but when the boy from Haryana updates it, it's back to the same. That boy is also facing a similar problem. I've spoken to his father, and he says that he is also trying to get it rectified and seeks my help. I'm ready to help him in any way I can,” he said.
“We are facing a lot of problems. We have been visiting CSC centres and government offices for the last four years to get it corrected, but the problem remains the same. I once got my Aadhaar card corrected in Raipur, but after this the boy from Haryana got his Aadhaar updated, and the problem was back as before," he added.
Same story in Ambala
On the other hand, the student in Ambala is also facing many problems at his end. Additional Collector Surendra Thakur took cognisance of the matter and stated that upon receiving an application from the individual, the issue will be resolved by sending the application to the regional office of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in Hyderabad.
"The Aadhaar work is done through the CSC. Both the concerned persons have generated their Aadhaar through CSC. If there is any technical error in Aadhaar, an application can be submitted. The e-District Manager has informed that the error in Aadhaar is resolved from the UIDAI headquarters in Hyderabad," Thakur said.
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