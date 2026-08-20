ETV Bharat / bharat

Unique Identification Number Proposed For All Registered Medical Practitioners

New Delhi: The National Medical Commission has proposed a centrally generated unique identification number for every registered medical practitioner, which would allow doctors to practise anywhere in the country without obtaining a fresh registration or licence.

The proposal is part of the draft Registration of Medical Practitioners and Licence to Practice Medicine (Amendment) Regulations, 2026, notified by the Commission on August 11.

Under the proposed framework, once a person or a foreign medical graduate is registered in the state medical register, the Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB) of the National Medical Commission (NMC) would centrally generate a Unique Identification (UID) number. The UID would grant the practitioner registration in the National Medical Register (NMR) and eligibility to practise medicine anywhere in India.

The draft specifically states that the UID would be generated after registration in the state medical register, "thereby granting the practitioner registration in NMR and eligibility to practise medicine anywhere in India".

The NMR would be maintained by the EMRB and each medical practitioner registered under a state medical register would be assigned a UID. The NMR number would be valid for medical practice across India. The UID would incorporate the code of the state or Union territory concerned and the registration number assigned by the state medical register, according to the draft.

The draft says the EMRB would ensure synchronisation "in such a manner that any change in one register is automatically reflected in the other register".

The NMC has proposed that the NMR serve as a central repository of registration details of registered medical practitioners and disciplinary proceedings, including orders relating to suspension, removal and restoration issued by State Medical Councils, the EMRB or the NMC. It would also include the active or inactive status of a doctor's licence and details of disciplinary action, if any.

The proposed regulations would give the EMRB and NMC powers to issue directions, seek information and records and monitor compliance by State Medical Councils to maintain "uniformity, transparency, and effective regulation of medical practitioners throughout India." Under the proposed system, a medical practitioner would apply for registration and licence through the unified registration portal of the EMRB. The State Medical Council concerned would process the application within 30 days after charging the applicable fee.

Once the State Medical Council grants registration and licence and the EMRB allots the UID in the NMR, the practitioner would be eligible to practise in any state or Union territory without seeking fresh registration or licence.

The draft states that a doctor would be eligible to practise "in any State or Union Territory of India without requiring fresh registration and licence to practise medicine in any other State or Union Territory" The proposed changes would also create a more integrated system for tracking disciplinary action against doctors.

The NMC has proposed that where allegations of professional misconduct, unethical conduct or medical negligence arise, the State Medical Council in whose territorial jurisdiction the cause of action occurred would have jurisdiction to inquire into and decide the matter.

The council concerned would be able to implement the decision and reflect it against the doctor's credentials in the online register.