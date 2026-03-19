ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Urges US Consul General To Ease C1/D Visa Norms For Indian Seafarers

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: The All India Seafarers Union has appealed the US Consul General to assist Indian seafarers in obtaining valid C1/D Visa, mandatory for international placements.

The Union stated at least 40–45 per cent of Indian seafarers, applying for international placements are getting affected, as they do not hold a valid C1/D Visa. “Indian seafarers are globally respected for their discipline and skills. Ensuring easy access to the C1/D Visa is essential for protecting their future and India’s maritime strength,” Abhijeet Sangle, working president of the All India Seafarers Union, told ETV Bharat.

The Union noted that the C1/D Visa issue directly affects the employment opportunities of Indian maritime professionals. Nearly 90 per cent of shipping companies, crew manning agencies, and vessel managers require seafarers to hold a valid US C1/D Visa as a standard employment condition. The visa is essential for transit and joining vessels at major international ports, especially those in the United States.

However, despite the growing requirement, many Indian seafarers are failing to obtain the C1/D Visa from the US Embassy and Consulates in India. India is the world’s third-largest supplier of trained and skilled seafarers.

With an estimated 2.85 to 3 lakh active Indian seafarers, a significant portion sails on vessels that require a US C1/D Visa for transit and joining duties at ports in the United States.

“Based on continuous feedback from manning agencies and ship managers, the Union estimates that nearly 40–45 per cent of Indian seafarers applying for international placements are getting affected by not holding a valid C1/D Visa. The effect includes delayed joining, lost opportunities, and replacement by other nationalities. This is a serious long-term threat to India’s maritime manpower leadership,” said Sangle.

Impact on National Remittance & Economy

Indian seafarers contribute substantially to India’s inward remittance, which directly strengthens the national economy.