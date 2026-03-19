Union Urges US Consul General To Ease C1/D Visa Norms For Indian Seafarers
The visa is essential for transit and joining vessels at major international ports, especially those in the United States and is essential for international placements.
Published : March 19, 2026 at 4:42 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: The All India Seafarers Union has appealed the US Consul General to assist Indian seafarers in obtaining valid C1/D Visa, mandatory for international placements.
The Union stated at least 40–45 per cent of Indian seafarers, applying for international placements are getting affected, as they do not hold a valid C1/D Visa. “Indian seafarers are globally respected for their discipline and skills. Ensuring easy access to the C1/D Visa is essential for protecting their future and India’s maritime strength,” Abhijeet Sangle, working president of the All India Seafarers Union, told ETV Bharat.
The Union noted that the C1/D Visa issue directly affects the employment opportunities of Indian maritime professionals. Nearly 90 per cent of shipping companies, crew manning agencies, and vessel managers require seafarers to hold a valid US C1/D Visa as a standard employment condition. The visa is essential for transit and joining vessels at major international ports, especially those in the United States.
However, despite the growing requirement, many Indian seafarers are failing to obtain the C1/D Visa from the US Embassy and Consulates in India. India is the world’s third-largest supplier of trained and skilled seafarers.
With an estimated 2.85 to 3 lakh active Indian seafarers, a significant portion sails on vessels that require a US C1/D Visa for transit and joining duties at ports in the United States.
“Based on continuous feedback from manning agencies and ship managers, the Union estimates that nearly 40–45 per cent of Indian seafarers applying for international placements are getting affected by not holding a valid C1/D Visa. The effect includes delayed joining, lost opportunities, and replacement by other nationalities. This is a serious long-term threat to India’s maritime manpower leadership,” said Sangle.
Impact on National Remittance & Economy
Indian seafarers contribute substantially to India’s inward remittance, which directly strengthens the national economy.
“The absence of a C1/D Visa results in seafarers losing high-paying contracts, a reduction in foreign currency inflow, and a negative impact on India’s annual maritime remittance, typically in the billions of dollars. Every lost contract means less foreign revenue, which directly affects the growth of the national economy,” said Sangle.
Importance of C1/D Visa
The C1/D visa is required for both Indian-flagged vessels as well as foreign-flagged international fleets.
“Almost 90 per cent of global shipping companies, including cruise, tanker, bulk, container, offshore supply, and passenger vessels, demand that seafarers possess a valid C1/D Visa because many vessels operate through ports in the United States, requiring crew to legally transit via US airports for sign-in or sign-off. Ship managers prefer ready, visa-cleared crew to avoid operational delays. Therefore, this visa is not limited to Indian vessels; it is a global requirement,” said Sangle.
Lack of C1/D visa affecting livelihoods
The All India Seafarers Union estimates that over 18,000–22,000 Indian seafarers annually either lose opportunities, face delayed joining, or get replaced by other nationalities such as those from the Philippines, Indonesia, Myanmar, China, and Bangladesh in the absence of a C1/D Visa. “This number is increasing and if the trend continues, it may push India behind other manpower-supplying nations,” said Sangle.
According to the Ministry of Ports Shipping and Waterways, India now provides 12 per cent of the global seafarers and ranks third among the largest seafarers supplying nations to the world maritime industry.
The visa is essential for transit and joining vessels at major international ports, especially those in the United States. Despite the growing requirement, many Indian seafarers are either reluctant or failing to obtain the C1/D Visa from the US Embassy and Consulates in India. “Whether due to lack of awareness, fear of rejection, improper guidance, or procedural delays, this negligence is proving costly,” said Sangle.
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