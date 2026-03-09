Union Urges PM To Rescue Stranded Indian Seafarers From Persian Gulf Waters
At least 1,100 Indian seafarers aboard 37 to 38 Indian-flagged vessels are reported stranded in the Persian Gulf and surrounding high-risk waters.
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: The All India Seafarers Union has appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and facilitate the rescue of seafarers stranded at the high-risk Persian Gulf waters following the conflict between US–Israel and Iran
Prime Minister Modi, meanwhile, discussed the emerging situation following the West Asia conflict with Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in Parliament on Monday morning.
The All India Seafarers Union said hundreds of Indian seafarers are currently stuck in Iran and high-risk Persian Gulf waters as the conflict between US–Israel & Iran intensifies. It said many vessels like those at Bandar Abbas, BIK Iran, Sirri Island and nearby ports are reporting no proper communication, shortage of essential supplies etc.
Taking to ETV Bharat, president of All India Seafarers Union, Sanjay V Pawar said till March 9, approximately 1,100 Indian seafarers aboard 37 to 38 Indian-flagged vessels are reported stranded in the Persian Gulf and surrounding high-risk waters due to escalating West Asia conflicts and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. "Some reports indicate up to 23,000 Indian sailors are in the wider region," Pawar said.
He said approximately 37–38 Indian-flagged vessels, carrying over 1,100 Indian sailors, are stranded in the Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and surrounding waters following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz due to intense West Asia conflict. "A majority of the 23,000 Indian sailors are employed on foreign-flagged ships, which are facing high risks," Pawar said.
Following the ongoing conflict in West Asia, families of Indian seafarers from Maharashtra, Gujarat. Andhra Pradesh, Ramil Nadu and Kerala have also appealed to the government for the safe return of Indian seafarers.
“Recent attacks on ships — including tankers carrying Indian crew — have created an extremely dangerous situation at sea. Families across India are posting emotional appeals, waiting for updates from their loved ones who are stuck without proper communication, food supplies, or safety assurances,” Pawar said.
In a letter to Prime Minister Modi, the union said hundreds of Indian seafarers are currently stuck in Iran and high-risk Persian Gulf waters as the conflict between US–Israel & Iran intensifies.
Pawar said many vessels like those at Bandar Abbas, BIK Iran, Sirri Island and nearby ports are reporting no proper communication, shortage of essential supplies, risk of missile & drone attacks, wages stuck due to sanctions, fear and mental stress among seafarers and social media SOS videos from Indian crew pleading for evacuation.
“These are our Indian brothers, the backbone of global shipping, earning bread for their families and supporting our nation’s maritime strength. The All India Seafarers Union has officially appealed to the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India for immediate evacuation & urgent help. We request the Government to coordinate swift rescue operations, just like previous successful evacuations from war zones,” said Pawar.
Pawar highlighted that lack of war risk insurance coverage, with many (Protection and Indemnity (P&I) clubs refusing assistance after the latest escalation and high psychological stress, fear of missile attacks, drone attacks, or being detained by authorities are some of the major causes of concern.
“Reports of some crew being compelled to stay onboard due to port restrictions or company pressure, families fearing loss of life, as seen in recent news reports that highlight Indian crew being dangerously close to combat zones etc. In light of these urgent developments, we request immediate action and intervene on priority,” said Pawar.
Stating that the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is tracking Indian-flagged vessels in real-time and reviewing maritime situations, Pawar said, "A dedicated Quick Response Team is functioning to provide immediate support and coordination for seafarers and their families," he said.
The DGS has mandated heightened security, strict compliance with safety protocols, and 24x7 emergency contacts for companies operating in the region. According to the government data, India at present provides 12 percent of the global seafarers and ranks third in the list of the largest seafarers supplying nations to the world maritime industry.
