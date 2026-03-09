ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Urges PM To Rescue Stranded Indian Seafarers From Persian Gulf Waters

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: The All India Seafarers Union has appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and facilitate the rescue of seafarers stranded at the high-risk Persian Gulf waters following the conflict between US–Israel and Iran

Prime Minister Modi, meanwhile, discussed the emerging situation following the West Asia conflict with Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in Parliament on Monday morning.

The All India Seafarers Union said hundreds of Indian seafarers are currently stuck in Iran and high-risk Persian Gulf waters as the conflict between US–Israel & Iran intensifies. It said many vessels like those at Bandar Abbas, BIK Iran, Sirri Island and nearby ports are reporting no proper communication, shortage of essential supplies etc.

Taking to ETV Bharat, president of All India Seafarers Union, Sanjay V Pawar said till March 9, approximately 1,100 Indian seafarers aboard 37 to 38 Indian-flagged vessels are reported stranded in the Persian Gulf and surrounding high-risk waters due to escalating West Asia conflicts and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. "Some reports indicate up to 23,000 Indian sailors are in the wider region," Pawar said.

He said approximately 37–38 Indian-flagged vessels, carrying over 1,100 Indian sailors, are stranded in the Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and surrounding waters following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz due to intense West Asia conflict. "A majority of the 23,000 Indian sailors are employed on foreign-flagged ships, which are facing high risks," Pawar said.

Following the ongoing conflict in West Asia, families of Indian seafarers from Maharashtra, Gujarat. Andhra Pradesh, Ramil Nadu and Kerala have also appealed to the government for the safe return of Indian seafarers.

“Recent attacks on ships — including tankers carrying Indian crew — have created an extremely dangerous situation at sea. Families across India are posting emotional appeals, waiting for updates from their loved ones who are stuck without proper communication, food supplies, or safety assurances,” Pawar said.