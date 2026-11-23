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Union Textiles Minister Urges Consumers To Choose Authentic Silk Over Synthetic Substitutes

Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh inaugurates the 27th International Congress on Sericulture and Silk Industry (ISCC-2026) & Silk Mark Expo 2026 in Chennai ( PIB )

Chennai: Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh on Monday expressed concern over synthetic silk substitutes. Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the 27th International Congress on Sericulture and Silk Industry (ISCC-2026) & Silk Mark Expo 2026 here, he urged consumers to choose authentic silk bearing the Silk Mark certification.

Giriraj Singh emphasised sustainability, green energy, and environmentally responsible practices across the silk value chain. He called for research into silk-like natural fibres from banana, pineapple, and lotus alongside conventional silk production.

Stressing carbon footprint reduction through traceability, modern technology, organic inputs, natural dyes, and resource recovery, the Minister highlighted sericulture's vast livelihood potential and acknowledged Indian startups such as ReshamMandi, Fibroheal, Loopworm, and SeriGreen for driving sector innovation.

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision regarding African nations' role in global development, he expressed concern over synthetic silk substitutes and urged consumers to choose authentic silk bearing the Silk Mark certification.

Padmini Singla, IAS, Joint Secretary (Fibre), Ministry of Textiles and Vice-Chairperson, CSB, briefed delegates on India's growing silk production and export performance. Emphasising silk as a natural, biodegradable fibre, she stressed water-saving technologies, automation, scientific disease management protocols, transparent price discovery for farmers, and women’s entrepreneurship via Self-Help Groups.

Organised by the International Sericultural Commission (ISC) under the theme “Silk for a Sustainable Future,” the five-day global event runs until November 27, 2026, bringing together around 350 delegates, including policymakers, scientists, technocrats, exporters, and fashion designers, from 23 member countries, alongside officials from the Central Silk Board (CSB) and State Sericulture Departments.

Silk Mark Expo 2026 & Scientific Programme