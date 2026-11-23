Union Textiles Minister Urges Consumers To Choose Authentic Silk Over Synthetic Substitutes
The Union Minister emphasised sustainability, green energy, and environmentally responsible practices across the silk value chain.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 8:32 PM IST|
Updated : November 23, 2026 at 9:27 PM IST
Chennai: Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh on Monday expressed concern over synthetic silk substitutes. Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the 27th International Congress on Sericulture and Silk Industry (ISCC-2026) & Silk Mark Expo 2026 here, he urged consumers to choose authentic silk bearing the Silk Mark certification.
Giriraj Singh emphasised sustainability, green energy, and environmentally responsible practices across the silk value chain. He called for research into silk-like natural fibres from banana, pineapple, and lotus alongside conventional silk production.
Stressing carbon footprint reduction through traceability, modern technology, organic inputs, natural dyes, and resource recovery, the Minister highlighted sericulture's vast livelihood potential and acknowledged Indian startups such as ReshamMandi, Fibroheal, Loopworm, and SeriGreen for driving sector innovation.
Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision regarding African nations' role in global development, he expressed concern over synthetic silk substitutes and urged consumers to choose authentic silk bearing the Silk Mark certification.
Padmini Singla, IAS, Joint Secretary (Fibre), Ministry of Textiles and Vice-Chairperson, CSB, briefed delegates on India's growing silk production and export performance. Emphasising silk as a natural, biodegradable fibre, she stressed water-saving technologies, automation, scientific disease management protocols, transparent price discovery for farmers, and women’s entrepreneurship via Self-Help Groups.
Organised by the International Sericultural Commission (ISC) under the theme “Silk for a Sustainable Future,” the five-day global event runs until November 27, 2026, bringing together around 350 delegates, including policymakers, scientists, technocrats, exporters, and fashion designers, from 23 member countries, alongside officials from the Central Silk Board (CSB) and State Sericulture Departments.
Silk Mark Expo 2026 & Scientific Programme
Organised by the Silk Mark Organisation of India (SMOI), the Silk Mark Expo 2026 features 20 stalls alongside leading brands (RMKV Silks, Pothys, Jayachandran Textiles), weavers, and exporters showcasing India’s four commercial natural silk varieties—Mulberry, Tasar, Eri, and Muga.
A CSB Theme Pavilion illustrates silk's "soil-to-fabric" journey, while Buyer-Seller Meets connect Indian clusters with global buyers. Backed by 7,500 authorised users nationwide (1,700 in Tamil Nadu), the Expo promotes genuine silk to younger generations, including Gen Z.
The scientific programme comprises 121 oral presentations and 108 scientific posters across eight specialised technical sections (November 23–25), culminating in a plenary session chaired by Padmini Singla to formulate a global sericulture roadmap. Delegates will also attend a Tamil Nadu Government cultural evening (Nov 23), a technical tour to Kanchipuram's RSTRS and weaving clusters (Nov 26), and a visit to Mahabalipuram's UNESCO monuments (Nov 27).
Institutionalized in 1960, UN-registered, and headquartered in Bengaluru since 2013, the triennial ISC Congress returns to India for the fourth time—and its first in Chennai—reinforcing India’s standing as the world's second-largest silk producer and advancing Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat.
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