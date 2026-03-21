ETV Bharat / bharat

West Asia Crisis | Centre Boosts LPG, Fuel Supplies And Steps Up Seafarer, Citizen Safety

New Delhi: The Centre has stepped up measures to ensure the security of energy supplies, safeguard maritime security and protect Indian citizens in the context of the increased tensions in the West Asia region. Government officials across multiple Ministries have undertaken coordinated actions to prevent disruptions from occurring and to maintain the stability of essential services.

Despite uncertainty in the world market, the Union Government has assured the public that petrol and diesel are generally available across the country and that domestic refiners are running at full capacity because they have enough crude inventories. There is enough petrol and diesel in the system, and all oil marketing companies have reported no fuel outages at their fuel stations.

According to an official statement, the authorities have urged the public not to panic buy fuel and have assured that there are no problems with the distribution system of these fuels and that there are no disruptions to the supply chain.

They have increased the production of domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from refiners, so more supply of LPG will be available during the increase in consumer demand for LPG.

To manage the limited supply that is currently being received, the Centre has made natural gas distributions to find those who need it most. The transmission of natural gas to industrial and commercial users is currently only at 80% of what they would normally receive, the statement said.

According to it, City Gas Distribution (CGD) companies, including Indraprastha Gas Limited, Mahanagar Gas Limited, GAIL Gas, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, have been directed to prioritise PNG connections, particularly for commercial establishments like restaurants, hotels, and canteens.

Companies are providing incentives to persuade shoppers to convert from LPG to new fuels made from petroleum and natural gas (PNG). Additionally, the government has issued many orders to both state and federal ministries directing them to expedite the process for obtaining approvals for constructing CGD projects. Regulatory agencies have also ordered that any new application for gas connection be completed on a fast-track basis, while central government agencies have been instructed to change over to using PNG as soon as possible when it is practical to do so.

The Centre maintained that there has been no disruption in the domestic supply.

For commercial users, LPG supply has been partially restored and is being progressively increased. The Centre has raised allocations to 50% of the normal supply, prioritising critical sectors such as hospitals, educational institutions, community kitchens, and food processing units. Around half of the commercial LPG allocation is currently being directed to hospitals and educational institutions.

The Centre has urged state governments to move their commercial customers’ business to PNG, with the provision of additional LPG volume as an incentive for conversion.

To help reduce the dependency on LPG, the government provided 48,000 kilolitres in addition to kerosene to the states/UTs. The States/UTs are now allowed to use other fuels such as kerosene and coal, especially for the smaller and medium-sized users of LPG.

The Ministry of Coal directed Coal India and Singareni Collieries to increase their deliveries of coal to the States/UTs so that they have a supply for those industries and consumers affected by the fuel shortages.

State governments have been directed to increase the level of vigilance under the Essential Commodities Act, as well as other laws, to prevent hoarding and black marketing of fuels. To date, there have been 3,500 raids conducted throughout the country, with nearly 1,400 LPG cylinders being seized from several different states, including Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra, the statement said.

Public sector-Oil companies have also conducted over 2000 unscheduled check-ups/inspections at retail outlets and LPG distribution to monitor for compliance with and uninterrupted distribution of LPG and fuel to consumers. To manage the distribution of essential fuels, 32 states and Union Territories have set up control rooms and District- level monitoring committees. Daily press releases and advisories are made to counter false information and prevent unnecessary panic.

Maritime Operations Being Monitored