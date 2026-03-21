West Asia Crisis | Centre Boosts LPG, Fuel Supplies And Steps Up Seafarer, Citizen Safety
An official statement said domestic LPG supply remains stable, with no reported shortages at distributorships and normal delivery operations continuing
Published : March 21, 2026 at 6:57 PM IST|
Updated : March 21, 2026 at 7:38 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre has stepped up measures to ensure the security of energy supplies, safeguard maritime security and protect Indian citizens in the context of the increased tensions in the West Asia region. Government officials across multiple Ministries have undertaken coordinated actions to prevent disruptions from occurring and to maintain the stability of essential services.
Despite uncertainty in the world market, the Union Government has assured the public that petrol and diesel are generally available across the country and that domestic refiners are running at full capacity because they have enough crude inventories. There is enough petrol and diesel in the system, and all oil marketing companies have reported no fuel outages at their fuel stations.
According to an official statement, the authorities have urged the public not to panic buy fuel and have assured that there are no problems with the distribution system of these fuels and that there are no disruptions to the supply chain.
They have increased the production of domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from refiners, so more supply of LPG will be available during the increase in consumer demand for LPG.
To manage the limited supply that is currently being received, the Centre has made natural gas distributions to find those who need it most. The transmission of natural gas to industrial and commercial users is currently only at 80% of what they would normally receive, the statement said.
According to it, City Gas Distribution (CGD) companies, including Indraprastha Gas Limited, Mahanagar Gas Limited, GAIL Gas, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, have been directed to prioritise PNG connections, particularly for commercial establishments like restaurants, hotels, and canteens.
Companies are providing incentives to persuade shoppers to convert from LPG to new fuels made from petroleum and natural gas (PNG). Additionally, the government has issued many orders to both state and federal ministries directing them to expedite the process for obtaining approvals for constructing CGD projects. Regulatory agencies have also ordered that any new application for gas connection be completed on a fast-track basis, while central government agencies have been instructed to change over to using PNG as soon as possible when it is practical to do so.
The Centre maintained that there has been no disruption in the domestic supply.
For commercial users, LPG supply has been partially restored and is being progressively increased. The Centre has raised allocations to 50% of the normal supply, prioritising critical sectors such as hospitals, educational institutions, community kitchens, and food processing units. Around half of the commercial LPG allocation is currently being directed to hospitals and educational institutions.
The Centre has urged state governments to move their commercial customers’ business to PNG, with the provision of additional LPG volume as an incentive for conversion.
To help reduce the dependency on LPG, the government provided 48,000 kilolitres in addition to kerosene to the states/UTs. The States/UTs are now allowed to use other fuels such as kerosene and coal, especially for the smaller and medium-sized users of LPG.
The Ministry of Coal directed Coal India and Singareni Collieries to increase their deliveries of coal to the States/UTs so that they have a supply for those industries and consumers affected by the fuel shortages.
State governments have been directed to increase the level of vigilance under the Essential Commodities Act, as well as other laws, to prevent hoarding and black marketing of fuels. To date, there have been 3,500 raids conducted throughout the country, with nearly 1,400 LPG cylinders being seized from several different states, including Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra, the statement said.
Public sector-Oil companies have also conducted over 2000 unscheduled check-ups/inspections at retail outlets and LPG distribution to monitor for compliance with and uninterrupted distribution of LPG and fuel to consumers. To manage the distribution of essential fuels, 32 states and Union Territories have set up control rooms and District- level monitoring committees. Daily press releases and advisories are made to counter false information and prevent unnecessary panic.
Maritime Operations Being Monitored
The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is keeping a close eye on maritime operations in the region. There are currently 22 Indian Flagged Ships (611 crew members) operating in the western Persian Gulf. There have been no incidents reported to Indian port authorities within the last 24 hours of these vessels operating in the western Persian Gulf, the statement said.
In addition, the DG of Shipping control room has handled hundreds to thousands of distress calls and emails, since being activated, which has resulted in over 534 Indian Seafarers being safely repatriated. Indian ports are operating normal business and there is no congestion reported, it said.
The Ministry of External Affairs has coordinated efforts with all Indian Missions within West Asia on a continuous basis to provide assistance to citizens living within the region. The Control Room is still in operation, and all embassies are providing routine advisories to assist all stranded citizens and students.
Since the end of February, about 330 000 Indian nationals have returned from the conflict-affected countries. The government is maintaining flight operations from several key locations, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman, while alternative arrangements have also been made for travel to areas that have closed their airspace.
Hotels, dhabas, canteens to get more LPG as Centre raises supply allocation by 20%
In response to disruptions arising from the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the Centre on Saturday announced a further increase in the supply of commercial LPG to States and Union Territories, stepping up efforts to stabilise fuel availability and support critical sectors.
The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said an additional 20 per cent allocation of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has been approved, taking the cumulative enhanced supply to 50 per cent. This follows an earlier 10 per cent increase and is aimed at cushioning the impact of supply chain uncertainties triggered by the geopolitical situation.
According to the official statement, the enhanced allocation will be directed on a priority basis toward essential and high-consumption segments, including restaurants, dhabas, hotels, industrial canteens, and food processing and dairy units. Subsidised canteens and food outlets run by State governments, local bodies, and community kitchens will also receive preferential supply.
The government said the move is intended to support the “transition and expansion of piped natural gas (PNG)” while ensuring uninterrupted availability of LPG for commercial users during the ongoing crisis.
In a relief measure for vulnerable groups, a provision of 5 kg free trade LPG (FTL) cylinders has been earmarked for migrant labourers, who are among the worst affected by supply disruptions and price volatility.
Implementation of the revised allocation is already underway. So far, 20 States and Union Territories have issued orders to distribute non-domestic LPG in line with the Centre’s guidelines. In the remaining regions, public sector oil marketing companies are continuing to supply commercial LPG cylinders to meet demand.
Over the past week, commercial establishments across these States and UTs have lifted approximately 13,479 metric tonnes of LPG, indicating steady demand from the hospitality and food sectors.
Despite global uncertainties, the government maintained that the domestic LPG distribution network remains stable. "There have been no reports of stock-outs at LPG distributorships," the statement noted.
According to officials, there has been a significant improvement in the efficiency of the distribution of LPG, with most of the deliveries now being made through a system called Delivery Authentication Code (DAC).
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