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Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Asks Officials To Clear Pondy Road Project Proposals In 10 Days

Nitin Gadkari. ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Puducherry: Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry Minister Nitin Gadkari has directed officials of his ministry to examine and approve, within 10 days, the proposals submitted by Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy, PWD Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said on Thursday.

Rao, who participated in the GST Council meeting in Delhi, said he handed over the letter of the Puducherry CM to Nitin Gadkari seeking sanction of Rs 1500 crores for the extension of the proposed flyover from Puducherry to Mullodai on the Puducherry-Cuddalore route.

Rao held a meeting with the Road Transport and National Highways Minister. In a release, he said the Centre had already approved the flyover on the Puducherry-Cuddalore route for Rs 650 crores with the initial proposal to cover only 2.5 km. The CM has sought to extend the flyover to cover the entire 13.30-km stretch between Puducherry and Mullodai village, Rao said in a release.