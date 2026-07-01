ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Ministers Assess Flood Damages in Assam, Arunachal; Review Relief Measures

An aerial view of the flood-affected areas, battered by heavy rain, flash floods, and landslides, on Wednesday. The key flood-affected areas include Pasighat, Keyi Panyor, Lower Siang, and Leparada in Arunachal Pradesh, and Dhemaji in Assam. ( ANI photo )

Jonai: Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju visited flood-affected areas of Dhemaji district in Assam to assess the extent of damage and review ongoing relief efforts.

The two Union Ministers were accompanied by Dhemaji MP Pradan Barua, state Ministers Atul Bora, Ronoj Pegu and MLA Bhuban Pegu. They visited flood-ravaged areas of Jonai. Their visit included the areas of Telem Village, Arun Chapori, Madhupur, Jonkareng, Siker Chelek, and Lohitporia under the Jonai constituency. The visit followed their inspection of flood-hit areas in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh a day earlier.

Interacting with the flood-affected people, the Ministers reviewed the ground situation and assured that both the Central and Assam governments would extend all possible support for relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction.

Although floodwaters have largely receded, debris from upper catchment areas of Arunachal Pradesh has badly affected the day-to-day life of the people living in the greater Jonai area. Many areas are also grappling with a shortage of safe drinking water and disruptions in essential services.