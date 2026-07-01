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Union Ministers Assess Flood Damages in Assam, Arunachal; Review Relief Measures

Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kiren Rijiju visit flood-affected areas of Assam to assess damages.

An aerial view of the flood-affected areas, battered by heavy rain, flash floods, and landslides, on Wednesday. The key flood-affected areas include Pasighat, Keyi Panyor, Lower Siang, and Leparada in Arunachal Pradesh, and Dhemaji in Assam.
An aerial view of the flood-affected areas, battered by heavy rain, flash floods, and landslides, on Wednesday. The key flood-affected areas include Pasighat, Keyi Panyor, Lower Siang, and Leparada in Arunachal Pradesh, and Dhemaji in Assam. (ANI photo)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 1, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Jonai: Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju visited flood-affected areas of Dhemaji district in Assam to assess the extent of damage and review ongoing relief efforts.

The two Union Ministers were accompanied by Dhemaji MP Pradan Barua, state Ministers Atul Bora, Ronoj Pegu and MLA Bhuban Pegu. They visited flood-ravaged areas of Jonai. Their visit included the areas of Telem Village, Arun Chapori, Madhupur, Jonkareng, Siker Chelek, and Lohitporia under the Jonai constituency. The visit followed their inspection of flood-hit areas in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh a day earlier.

Interacting with the flood-affected people, the Ministers reviewed the ground situation and assured that both the Central and Assam governments would extend all possible support for relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction.

Although floodwaters have largely receded, debris from upper catchment areas of Arunachal Pradesh has badly affected the day-to-day life of the people living in the greater Jonai area. Many areas are also grappling with a shortage of safe drinking water and disruptions in essential services.

Meanwhile, the Ministers accompanied Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on an inspection of flood-affected areas of Keyi Panyor district to assess the situation on the ground.

Chief Minister Khandu said the state's immediate priority is to ensure relief reaches every affected family, restore essential services such as electricity, drinking water and road connectivity, and expedite rehabilitation and reconstruction in the flood-hit areas. He added that the Centre and the state government are working in close coordination to rebuild damaged infrastructure at the earliest.

The floods in Assam have affected six districts following continuous rainfall in the state and the upper catchment areas of neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh. Incessant rainfall has triggered widespread devastation across western Arunachal Pradesh, disrupting road connectivity at multiple locations due to landslides and flash floods and cutting off six districts.

Also Read

  1. Assam Flood Situation Worsens; Amit Shah Dials Himanta, Assures Centre's Full Support
  2. Five Missing, 17 Injured As Flash Floods, Landslides Cut Off Six Districts in Arunachal Pradesh

TAGGED:

DHEMAJI FLOOD RELIEF
SHIVRAJ SINGH CHOUHAN
KIREN RIJIJU
ASSAM FLOODS 2026

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