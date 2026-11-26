ETV Bharat / bharat

Amit Shah Accuses Congress, Rahul Gandhi Of Defaming Constitution

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of defaming the Constitution, and said all BJP-ruled states would implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the coming days.

Addressing a gathering organised by the Delhi State BJP on Samvidhan Gaurav Diwas to mark Constitution Day, Shah recalled the 18-month Emergency imposed during the Congress government and said several prominent opposition leaders, including Jayaprakash Narayan, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani, were imprisoned.

Defending the UCC, Shah said it was part of the Directive Principles of State Policy laid down by the framers of the Constitution. He said every BJP-ruled state would implement the UCC in the coming days.

Shah also stressed the importance of respecting the Constitution, saying it is the responsibility of every Indian to uphold its values. He said that after Independence, the Constitution had largely been treated as a guidebook for running the government, while efforts to instil its spirit among students, youth and citizens had been neglected.

He recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after assuming office in 2014, decided in 2015 to celebrate November 26 every year as Constitution Day. The initiative, he said, was aimed at taking the highest values of the Constitution to schools, colleges and citizens across the country.