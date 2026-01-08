ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Launches PANKHUDI Portal To Streamline CSR Support For Women, Children

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi chairs the launch of the ‘Pankhudi Portal’ and a press conference at Shastri Bhawan, in New Delhi on Thursday, January 8, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi on Wednesday launched the ‘PANKHUDI’ portal. She said the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is committed to building a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) by 2047.

PANKHUDI is an integrated Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and partnership facilitation digital portal aimed at strengthening coordination, transparency, and structured stakeholder participation in initiatives related to women and child development.

The initiative draws inspiration from the Prime Minister’s vision that technology should serve as a bridge between the government and citizens by enabling transparency, participation, and trust. Emphasising that Jan Bhagidari (people’s participation) is central to effective nation-building, the portal brings together government institutions, citizens, and organisations to collaborate for social development.

Developed as a single-window digital platform, PANKHUDI connects individuals, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), CSR contributors, corporate entities, and government agencies working in the field of women and child development. It streamlines voluntary and institutional contributions across key thematic areas such as nutrition, health, Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE), child welfare, protection and rehabilitation, and women’s safety and empowerment.

The portal enhances convergence and coordination among stakeholders by providing a common digital interface for CSR and voluntary contributions. It also supports improved implementation, monitoring, and accountability of initiatives aimed at the welfare and empowerment of women and children.

PANKHUDI supports and strengthens the implementation of the Ministry’s flagship missions, Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, Mission Vatsalya, and Mission Shakti through a structured and transparent digital mechanism. Contributors can register on the portal, identify initiatives, submit proposals, and track the status of their contributions through clearly defined approval workflows.