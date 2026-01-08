Centre Launches PANKHUDI Portal To Streamline CSR Support For Women, Children
PANKHUDI is an integrated Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and partnership facilitation digital portal aimed at strengthening coordination and transparency.
Published : January 8, 2026 at 9:12 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi on Wednesday launched the ‘PANKHUDI’ portal. She said the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is committed to building a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) by 2047.
PANKHUDI is an integrated Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and partnership facilitation digital portal aimed at strengthening coordination, transparency, and structured stakeholder participation in initiatives related to women and child development.
The initiative draws inspiration from the Prime Minister’s vision that technology should serve as a bridge between the government and citizens by enabling transparency, participation, and trust. Emphasising that Jan Bhagidari (people’s participation) is central to effective nation-building, the portal brings together government institutions, citizens, and organisations to collaborate for social development.
Developed as a single-window digital platform, PANKHUDI connects individuals, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), CSR contributors, corporate entities, and government agencies working in the field of women and child development. It streamlines voluntary and institutional contributions across key thematic areas such as nutrition, health, Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE), child welfare, protection and rehabilitation, and women’s safety and empowerment.
The portal enhances convergence and coordination among stakeholders by providing a common digital interface for CSR and voluntary contributions. It also supports improved implementation, monitoring, and accountability of initiatives aimed at the welfare and empowerment of women and children.
PANKHUDI supports and strengthens the implementation of the Ministry’s flagship missions, Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, Mission Vatsalya, and Mission Shakti through a structured and transparent digital mechanism. Contributors can register on the portal, identify initiatives, submit proposals, and track the status of their contributions through clearly defined approval workflows.
Designed to ensure transparency, accountability, and traceability, the portal facilitates collaboration among Central and State government departments, implementing agencies, civil society organisations, and stakeholders from both the public and private sectors. To further strengthen financial transparency, all contributions through the portal will be accepted only through non-cash modes.
Speaking on the occasion, Devi said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has a clear resolve to build a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047. His message is that policies must connect with the people, resources must reach those in need, and the impact of efforts must be visible on the ground. The PANKHUDI portal is a digital manifestation of this vision, based on the spirit of ‘Whole of Government’ and ‘Whole of Society’.”
Calling it a result-oriented platform, the Minister said anyone can contribute to nation-building through voluntary participation. “Contributors can choose areas of support based on their interests and local needs,” she said.
She added that the portal offers end-to-end tracking of the progress, utilisation, and outcomes of contributions, ensuring transparency, accountability, and public trust.
Highlighting initiatives undertaken by her Ministry, Devi said the government is working towards strengthening the ‘Ease of Living’ for every citizen. “Our objective is to ensure that no individual struggles for basic amenities and that government services reach people directly with transparency and simplicity,” she said.
To achieve this, the Minister noted, the government has adopted a coordinated and citizen-centric reform approach.
Read More:
India-Led International Solar Alliance To Keep Working With 125 Countries To Meet Objectives
Amendments To FCA Guidelines Don't Open Doors For Privatisation Of Forest Management: Officials
Delhi Riots Case: Court Issues Release Orders For Fifth Accused Granted Bail