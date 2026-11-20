Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Unveils Country's First Indigenous H5N1 Vaccine To Protect Chickens From Bird Flu
The officials of the Union Agriculture Ministry said that the vaccine has been developed by the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal
By PTI
Published : November 20, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST
Bhopal: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveiled the country's first indigenously developed H5N1 vaccine to protect chickens from bird flu here on Friday.
The vaccine has been developed by the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal, officials from the Union Agriculture Ministry said. This is the first-of-its-kind vaccine developed in India against the H5N1 virus of Clade 2.3.2.1a of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), they said.
भोपाल में ICAR-NIHSAD द्वारा विकसित भारत की पहली स्वदेशी H5N1 बर्ड फ्लू वैक्सीन राष्ट्र को समर्पित | https://t.co/88k2UeG5Dx— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 20, 2026
Speaking on the occasion, Chouhan said, "This vaccine is an example of India's self-reliance." HPAI, commonly known as bird flu, is a serious disease affecting chickens and other birds. Outbreaks can result in almost 100 per cent mortality among infected birds.
Besides the Union Agriculture Minister, Madhya Pradesh Sports and Youth Welfare and Cooperatives Minister Vishwas Sarang and Bhopal BJP MP Alok Sharma, among others, were also present at the ceremony held here.
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