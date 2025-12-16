ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan Moves To Introduce VB-G RAM G Bill On Rural Employment In LS

New Delhi: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Tuesday moved in Lok Sabha to introduce the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025, that seeks to replace the existing rural employment law MGNREGA. Opposition members strongly opposed the proposed legislation at the introduction stage and pressed for sending the bill to a parliamentary panel for greater scrutiny.

The MPs, including Priyanka Gandhi of the Congress, strongly objected to the removal of Mahatma Gandhi's name as the government proposed the new rural employment law in place of MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005).

According to a copy of the Bill, it will provide a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment in a financial year to every rural household whose adult members volunteer to undertake unskilled manual work. Within six months from the date of commencement of the VB-G RAM G Act, states will have to make a scheme consistent with the provisions of the new law.