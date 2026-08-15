ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Minister Shantanu Urges PM Modi To Rename Independence Day As Swaraj Diwas

Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur at Independence Day function in North 24 Pargnas on Saturday. ( ETV Bharat )

Bongaon (West Bengal): Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to replace the term Independence Day with 'Swaraj Diwas' (Day of Self-Rule), arguing that the word 'Independence' was imposed by the British and should be removed from the dictionary.

Addressing an Independence Day gathering at Petrapole in North 24 Parganas on Saturday, Shantanu said he had already written to Prime Minister Modi seeking the change.

"I believe the term ‘Independence Day’, given by the British, should be struck from the dictionary," Thakur said. "How long must we continue to bear a label imposed by the British?"

He said August 15 marked the beginning of a new era of self-governance for India and should therefore be observed as Swaraj Diwas.

"Before the British arrived, India's GDP was in the trillions of dollars; after their arrival, it plummeted to zero. A new era of governance began for us on this day (August 15). Therefore, this day should be called Swaraj Diwas," the Union minister said.