Union Minister Shantanu Urges PM Modi To Rename Independence Day As Swaraj Diwas
Addressing an Independence Day gathering at Petrapole in North 24 Parganas on Saturday, Shantanu said he had already written to Prime Minister seeking the change.
Published : August 15, 2026 at 9:19 PM IST
Bongaon (West Bengal): Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shantanu Thakur has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to replace the term Independence Day with 'Swaraj Diwas' (Day of Self-Rule), arguing that the word 'Independence' was imposed by the British and should be removed from the dictionary.
Addressing an Independence Day gathering at Petrapole in North 24 Parganas on Saturday, Shantanu said he had already written to Prime Minister Modi seeking the change.
"I believe the term ‘Independence Day’, given by the British, should be struck from the dictionary," Thakur said. "How long must we continue to bear a label imposed by the British?"
He said August 15 marked the beginning of a new era of self-governance for India and should therefore be observed as Swaraj Diwas.
"Before the British arrived, India's GDP was in the trillions of dollars; after their arrival, it plummeted to zero. A new era of governance began for us on this day (August 15). Therefore, this day should be called Swaraj Diwas," the Union minister said.
The remarks came during the 80th Independence Day celebrations at Petrapole, where BSF personnel of the 178th Battalion hoisted the national flag at the Zero Point in the morning. The flag was hoisted by the battalion's Second-in-Command, Shailendra Singh, who later distributed sweets among the personnel. BSF personnel also exchanged sweets with their counterparts from the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) as a goodwill gesture.
A large number of people attended the celebrations. Later, the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) organised a separate programme at Petrapole, attended by Union Minister and West Bengal Food Minister Ashok Kirtania. The two ministers jointly hoisted the national flag, following which cultural programmes were held.
Reiterating his proposal at the LPAI event, Shantanu said the country should move away from terminology associated with British rule and embrace Swaraj as a more appropriate description of India's self-rule.
West Bengal Minister, meanwhile, urged the LPAI to undertake development projects aimed at improving the socio-economic conditions of the border region.
“This border area of ours is underdeveloped. I would urge the Land Ports Authority to consider any possible development projects; we will work jointly on such initiatives to foster the area's economic growth,” he said.
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