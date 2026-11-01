Union Minister Ramdas Athawale Urges Tamil Nadu Govt To Provide 5 Acre Land To Landless
Athawale while lauding the policy of Tamil Nadu to provide 69 percent reservation to SC, STs and OBCs, urged on providing land to landless people.
Published : November 1, 2026 at 7:17 PM IST
Madurai: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has urged the Tamil Nadu government to provide 5 acres of land to landless poor families in the state.
Athawale, the minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, arrived in Madurai on Saturday to participate in the birth anniversary celebrations of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar.
Speaking to reporters, he said that Tamil Nadu has pioneered social justice and the state’s policy of providing 69 percent reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes serves as a model for other states.
"I support the Central government’s decision to provide 10 percent reservation for the economically weaker sections among the general category. Every community has economically disadvantaged families, and they, too, deserve to be provided with appropriate opportunities," he said.
"I was involved with the Dalit Panther movement in both Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. Like the 'Black Panther' movement that emerged in the United States to combat discrimination against Black people, the 'Dalit Panther' movement was launched in India to prevent atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes," he said.
Athawale urged the Tamil Nadu government to provide every landless poor family living in the rural areas of Tamil Nadu with 5 acres of agricultural land.
"The state government should constitute an expert committee to conduct a survey and determine the exact number of landless families in Tamil Nadu. Surplus land held by the government should be identified and distributed to landless families. If the government does not possess surplus land, it should purchase the necessary land and provide it to eligible families. There must be no discrimination based on caste in the allocation of land."
He said that this would enable rural residents to engage in agriculture on their own land and improve their livelihoods and also foster growth in agricultural production and the rural economy.
The minister, however, expressed concern over the atrocities committed against Scheduled Caste communities and caste-based conflicts in Tamil Nadu.
"The issues arising between other communities and the Scheduled Caste population should be ended. There should be unity between the Scheduled Caste communities and other groups, specifically the Thevar community. People from all communities must live in harmony," said Athawale.
He urged political leaders, including Chief Minister Vijay and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami, to focus on the matter and take steps to foster social harmony,
Responding to a question over the allegations levelled by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that voters' names have been removed from the electoral roll, Athawale, however, said that the Election Commission has conducted a proper verification of "electoral rolls."
"The Election Commission has undertaken a verification exercise of those people who have relocated, those who cannot be traced, and the ones whose names appear on the electoral roll at more than one location. The Election Commission has conducted proper verification of electoral rolls," said Athawale.
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