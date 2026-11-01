ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale Urges Tamil Nadu Govt To Provide 5 Acre Land To Landless

Madurai: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has urged the Tamil Nadu government to provide 5 acres of land to landless poor families in the state.

Athawale, the minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, arrived in Madurai on Saturday to participate in the birth anniversary celebrations of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar.

Speaking to reporters, he said that Tamil Nadu has pioneered social justice and the state’s policy of providing 69 percent reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes serves as a model for other states.

"I support the Central government’s decision to provide 10 percent reservation for the economically weaker sections among the general category. Every community has economically disadvantaged families, and they, too, deserve to be provided with appropriate opportunities," he said.

"I was involved with the Dalit Panther movement in both Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. Like the 'Black Panther' movement that emerged in the United States to combat discrimination against Black people, the 'Dalit Panther' movement was launched in India to prevent atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes," he said.

Athawale urged the Tamil Nadu government to provide every landless poor family living in the rural areas of Tamil Nadu with 5 acres of agricultural land.

"The state government should constitute an expert committee to conduct a survey and determine the exact number of landless families in Tamil Nadu. Surplus land held by the government should be identified and distributed to landless families. If the government does not possess surplus land, it should purchase the necessary land and provide it to eligible families. There must be no discrimination based on caste in the allocation of land."