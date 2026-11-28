Athawale Backs J&K Statehood Restoration, Asks Pakistan To Stop Cross-Border Infiltration And Terror Activities
Ramdas Athawale has expressed that J&K statehood would be restored soon, as he lauded Article 370 abrogation and urged neighbouring Pakistan to stop terror activities.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 3:11 PM IST
Srinagar: Amid demands for restoring full statehood to Jammu & Kashmir, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Saturday said the abrogation of Article 370 paved the way for development in the Union Territory, claiming that the move boosted tourist arrivals and ended the fear prevailing in the region.
Speaking to media in Srinagar, he said that statehood would be restored at an appropriate time, as promised by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Parliament. “Statehood should be granted to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. It has been promised by the Home Minister on the floor of the Parliament. People here demand it. The government will restore it at an appropriate time and deliver justice to the people,” he said.
On the abrogation of Article 370, Athawale said it created opportunities for development in the Union Territory, adding that the increase in tourist arrivals reflects the changing situation.
He said his party, the Republican Party of India (Athawale), is working for the welfare of people in J&K and aims to strengthen its organisational presence in the region. “My party is working for the benefit of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. We aim to make our party strong in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.
On relations between India and Pakistan, Athawale said Jammu Kashmir has no connection with Pakistan and expressed concern over protests by people in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). He said Pakistan should improve its relations with India and stop cross-border infiltration and terrorist activities.
“India wants terror activities to stop to have a better relationship with Pakistan. Then I will see about J&K. Pakistan can improve its economic growth,” Athawale said, adding that continued infiltration has been a major reason for tensions between the two countries.
On the proposed bills related to delimitation and women’s reservation, Athawale said the government is fully prepared to introduce the legislation and appealed to opposition parties, including the Congress and National Conference, to extend support.
Explaining his decision, he said the proposed legislation seeks to increase the total number of parliamentary seats to 850, with 273 seats reserved for women. “We can get the two-thirds majority. We appeal to Congress and the National Conference and other opposition parties to help pass the bills. There is no reason to oppose the bill. This is a revolutionary bill by Prime Minister Modi,” he said.
On security concerns in Mumbai following attacks targeting film industry personalities, Athawale said ordinary people are not facing similar problems, but those from the film industry need stronger protection. He called for full security for film personalities and strict action to prevent further attacks. He also said the police are taking action against the gang associated with Lawrence Bishnoi.
Athawale also welcomed reports that the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction is likely to support the proposed bills, as he urged Pawar to consider joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). “I welcome and congratulate Sharad Pawar for this. But I was telling him that if he had joined us in 2019, along with the NDA perhaps by 2022, he and Supriya Sule could have held important portfolios, and Supriya Sule could have become a Cabinet Minister,” he said.
Athawale said he has maintained cordial relations with leaders in Pawar's circle and would continue efforts to bring the two sides closer. “I have always tried to play the role of a mediator. I have good friends in his circle, and they have tried three times to bring me together with him in the Lok Sabha. I will certainly make an effort,” he said.
Athawale also highlighted the reach of various Central government welfare schemes in Jammu and Kashmir, stating that 24.78 lakh bank accounts have been opened under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and 23.09 lakh people had benefited from Ayushman Bharat.
Sharing details of the implementation of flagship schemes during a press conference in Srinagar, Athawale said the government is focusing on financial inclusion, healthcare, housing and economic empowerment through various welfare initiatives.
According to the figures shared by the minister, 26.58 lakh loans have been provided to beneficiaries in Jammu and Kashmir under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, while 12.79 lakh gas connections have been allotted under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), around 3.27 lakh houses have been constructed in the Union Territory. Under its urban component, 35,245 houses have been constructed, the document stated.
Official data also suggests that 84.86 lakh LED bulbs have been issued in Jammu and Kashmir under the UJALA scheme. The document, titled 'Pradhan Mantri Flagship Schemes on National and Jammu and Kashmir', carries data up to November 2026 and details the financial allocation and implementation of the schemes at the national and Union Territory levels.
Under the Jan Dhan Yojana, the document shows, Rs 1,851.19 crore has been released in Jammu and Kashmir. Under the Mudra Yojana, the corresponding fund release stood at Rs 57,641.85 crore. For rural housing, Rs 3,903.75 crore has been released in Jammu and Kashmir, while the urban housing component has received Rs 586 crore. Under Ayushman Bharat, the fund release was recorded at Rs 4,300.18 crore. The UJALA scheme has received Rs 59.41 crore.
Athawale said the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, launched in 2015, aims to provide collateral-free loans to small businesses and entrepreneurs to promote self-employment and economic activities. He added that the maximum loan limit under the scheme has been increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. Under Ayushman Bharat, eligible families are provided annual health coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh, he said.
Speaking about the RPI (A), Athawale said the party follows the ideology of Dr BR Ambedkar and is committed to social and economic equality, justice and equal rights for all communities.
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