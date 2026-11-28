ETV Bharat / bharat

Athawale Backs J&K Statehood Restoration, Asks Pakistan To Stop Cross-Border Infiltration And Terror Activities

Srinagar: Amid demands for restoring full statehood to Jammu & Kashmir, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Saturday said the abrogation of Article 370 paved the way for development in the Union Territory, claiming that the move boosted tourist arrivals and ended the fear prevailing in the region.

Speaking to media in Srinagar, he said that statehood would be restored at an appropriate time, as promised by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Parliament. “Statehood should be granted to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. It has been promised by the Home Minister on the floor of the Parliament. People here demand it. The government will restore it at an appropriate time and deliver justice to the people,” he said.

On the abrogation of Article 370, Athawale said it created opportunities for development in the Union Territory, adding that the increase in tourist arrivals reflects the changing situation.

He said his party, the Republican Party of India (Athawale), is working for the welfare of people in J&K and aims to strengthen its organisational presence in the region. “My party is working for the benefit of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. We aim to make our party strong in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

On relations between India and Pakistan, Athawale said Jammu Kashmir has no connection with Pakistan and expressed concern over protests by people in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). He said Pakistan should improve its relations with India and stop cross-border infiltration and terrorist activities.

“India wants terror activities to stop to have a better relationship with Pakistan. Then I will see about J&K. Pakistan can improve its economic growth,” Athawale said, adding that continued infiltration has been a major reason for tensions between the two countries.

On the proposed bills related to delimitation and women’s reservation, Athawale said the government is fully prepared to introduce the legislation and appealed to opposition parties, including the Congress and National Conference, to extend support.

Explaining his decision, he said the proposed legislation seeks to increase the total number of parliamentary seats to 850, with 273 seats reserved for women. “We can get the two-thirds majority. We appeal to Congress and the National Conference and other opposition parties to help pass the bills. There is no reason to oppose the bill. This is a revolutionary bill by Prime Minister Modi,” he said.

On security concerns in Mumbai following attacks targeting film industry personalities, Athawale said ordinary people are not facing similar problems, but those from the film industry need stronger protection. He called for full security for film personalities and strict action to prevent further attacks. He also said the police are taking action against the gang associated with Lawrence Bishnoi.

Athawale also welcomed reports that the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction is likely to support the proposed bills, as he urged Pawar to consider joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). “I welcome and congratulate Sharad Pawar for this. But I was telling him that if he had joined us in 2019, along with the NDA perhaps by 2022, he and Supriya Sule could have held important portfolios, and Supriya Sule could have become a Cabinet Minister,” he said.