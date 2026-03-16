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Naidu Says Rs 164-Cr Compensation Disbursed To Passengers Impacted By IndiGo Flight Cancellations

Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu speaks in Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Compensation to the tune of Rs 163.92 crore in the form of travel coupons has already been given to passengers who suffered due to the mass cancellation of flights by IndiGo in early December, Minister of Civil Aviation K Rammohan Naidu informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Replying to supplementary queries during Question Hour, he said the government is taking multiple necessary measures to ensure that this kind of incident is not repeated and consumers do not suffer.

Hundreds of flights by IndiGo were cancelled during the first week of December due to a shortage of pilots after the expiry of the deadline on Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL). The government has blamed the airline for the lack of adequate planning in implementing the second phase of the FDTL norms as the key reason for flight disruptions and had granted a one-time exemption from the enforcement of norms.

Responding to a specific query on the IndiGo crisis, the Civil Aviation Minister said the ministry is taking several measures and is ensuring that this kind of situation does not repeat.

"In terms of the compensation, the total number of impacted customers was supposed to be 3,64,000. Total compensation that was distributed to customers, which was after validation, and there are many more passengers who need to validate according to their travel tickets. Rs 43.81 crore has been disbursed already.

"More than that, the Ministry was also in continuous engagement with the airlines, so that the kind of damage or the impact that it has created to passengers, more compensation has to be given to the passengers.