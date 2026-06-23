ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Minister Of State For Minority Affairs George Kurian Resigns; President Accepts Resignation

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian resigned from his ministerial post, with President Droupadi Murmu formally accepting his resignation on Tuesday.

Kurian's term as a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from Madhya Pradesh and subsequently his tenure as a Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs, along with Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, officially ended on June 21, 2026.

"The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Shri George Kurian from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

Born in 1960 in Kottayam, Kerala, Kurian is a qualified Supreme Court lawyer. A lifelong BJP member since the party's formation in 1980, he has served as the Vice-Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities.