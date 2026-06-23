Union Minister Of State For Minority Affairs George Kurian Resigns; President Accepts Resignation
Kurian's term as a Rajya Sabha Member officially ended on June 21, 2026.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 9:38 AM IST|
Updated : June 23, 2026 at 9:45 AM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian resigned from his ministerial post, with President Droupadi Murmu formally accepting his resignation on Tuesday.
Kurian's term as a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from Madhya Pradesh and subsequently his tenure as a Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs, along with Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, officially ended on June 21, 2026.
"The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Shri George Kurian from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.
Born in 1960 in Kottayam, Kerala, Kurian is a qualified Supreme Court lawyer. A lifelong BJP member since the party's formation in 1980, he has served as the Vice-Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities.
He resigned after his six-year tenure in the Rajya Sabha concluded and he was not renominated to the Upper House.
He was inducted as Minister of State in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet in August 2024. Kurian also served as the Vice-Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities and as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to former Minister of State for Railways, O. Rajagopal.
In Kerala, he has held positions including National Vice President of the BJP Minority Morcha and General Secretary of the BJP state unit.
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