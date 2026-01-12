ETV Bharat / bharat

Cyber Fraud Targets Union Defence Minister of State, Quick Action Foils Scam Attempt

Ranchi: Cyber fraud does not discriminate between ordinary citizens and prominent individuals. A recent attempt to scam Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth is a case in point. The cybercriminals, however, failed in their attempt after the minister acted swiftly and cautiously.

Sharing his experience at a seminar on cybercrime, Sanjay Seth said he received a suspicious call from cyber fraudsters and immediately added the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to the call through a conference connection. “Within moments, the caller disconnected,” he said. The minister also urged people to remain alert and not panic in such situations.

The minister revealed that cybercriminals had also attempted to defraud his elder brother, who lives in Delhi. The fraudsters even threatened that if the matter was reported, Seth could lose his ministerial position. Warning the public, he said such gangs operate in a highly organised manner and use various tactics to trap victims. He advised people not to accept video calls, WhatsApp messages, photos, emails or links from unknown sources. He further cautioned that a single mistake could result in hard-earned money being wiped out from bank accounts within minutes.

The Union Minister of State for Defence said incidents of “digital arrest” and cyber fraud are rising rapidly in Jharkhand’s MSME sector. Due to inadequate investment in cybersecurity, lack of technical knowledge, and the use of unsecured networks, many are falling prey to AI-driven fraud techniques. He described the MSME sector as the backbone of economic growth but noted that limited resources and poor awareness have made it highly vulnerable to cybercrime. He stressed that creating awareness about cybersecurity among entrepreneurs is extremely important.

To address rising cyber threats in the state and promote digital security awareness among micro, small and medium enterprises, BSNL Jharkhand and the Cyber Peace Foundation jointly organised the National Youth AI Cyber Security Programme in Ranchi on Monday. Cyber Peace Foundation founder and Global President Major Vineet Kumar was also present at the event.