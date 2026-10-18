We Work More, But Publicise Less: Gadkari To BJP Workers
Gadkari was addressing a campaign meeting for Sudhakar Kohale, BJP candidate for the October 23 Maharashtra Legislative Council election from the Nagpur division graduates constituency.
By PTI
Published : October 18, 2026 at 7:21 PM IST
Nagpur: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday told BJP workers to be proactive in publicising the work done by the government. “A crucial aspect of any election is that people ask us, 'What have you actually done? It is perfectly reasonable for them to ask, and it is our duty to inform them about the work we have accomplished,” Gadkari said.
He was addressing a campaign meeting for Sudhakar Kohale, BJP candidate for the October 23 Maharashtra Legislative Council election from Nagpur division graduates constituency.
“One of our major weaknesses is that while some people might do only one rupee worth of work, they promote it as if it were worth ten rupees, but even after doing ten rupees’ worth of work, we fail to highlight even a single rupee’s worth; we simply don’t communicate our achievements to the public,” the minister said.
“This stems from our long experience of being in the Opposition, a role where organising protests, staging satyagrahas (non-violent agitations), and going to jail were our primary, and perhaps most effective, activities. Even today, people look back and ask, jane kahan gaye who din (where have those days gone),” Gadkari said. Gadkari recalled being elected as an MLC from this constituency four times and expressed confidence that his party’s candidate will win this election.
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