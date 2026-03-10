India's Exports Of Active Pharma Ingredients At Rs 41,500 Cr; Nadda Says Rule Of Law Gone For Ride In West Bengal
Nadda accused TMC of not having any respect for the judiciary, the Election Commission of India or democratic procedures
Published : March 10, 2026 at 6:12 PM IST
New Delhi: Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister J P Nadda on Tuesday said India's exports of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) stood at around Rs 41,500 crore in the last fiscal, higher than total imports of Rs 39,215 crore.
Replying to a supplementary query during the Question Hour in Rajya Sabha, the minister asserted that the central government has taken several steps in the last 11 years to boost domestic production and reduce imports.
India's imports of APIs (bulk drugs, drug intermediates) stood at Rs 36,229 crore in 2022-23, Rs 37,721 crore in 2023-24 and Rs 39,214 crore in 2024-25.
The imports from China were Rs 25,551 crore in 2022-23, Rs 27,055 crore in 2023-24 and Rs 29,064 crore in the last fiscal. Nadda said the share of China has increased to 74 per cent last fiscal from 70 per cent in 2022-23. Nevertheless, the minister asserted that the export of API is more than the import.
"The export is Rs 41,493 crore and the import, which we have, is Rs 39,215 crore. So, it should be very clear that we are exporting more APIs than we are importing," Nadda highlighted. The minister said the Centre has started a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme with an outlay of Rs 6,940 crore.
"The objective is to promote the manufacturing of the key starting materials (KSM), drug intermediaries and the APIs, and to reduce the import dependence on China," he said.
The minister informed that anti-dumping duty and minimum import price have been fixed to maintain the market. Nadda said the Centre is taking all steps to make India self-reliant in the pharma sector.
Under the PLI Scheme for promotion of domestic manufacturing of critical KSMs / drug intermediates (DIs) and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) in India (commonly known as PLI Scheme for Bulk Drugs), domestic manufacturing capacity of about 56,800 tonnes per annum has been established for 28 out of 41 identified critical products.
The scheme has resulted in cumulative sales of Rs 2,720 crore reported till December 2025, including exports of Rs 527.96 crore, thereby avoiding imports worth Rs 2,192.04 crore. The scheme has also generated employment for 4,896 persons till December 2025.
Nadda also took on the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and accused it of not having any respect for the judiciary, the Election Commission of India or democratic procedures, and alleged that the "rule of law has gone for a ride" in the state.
Replying to a supplementary query during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Nadda said the government in West Bengal was to blame for the situation arising out of special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.
The Leader of the House asserted that the Centre was following the rule of law. Nadda was responding to a query by TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray related to the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, which is under Nadda.
While asking the supplementary, Ray charged that "coercive measures" have been taken in West Bengal in the name of SIR. The TMC leader demanded that the Centre send a team to West Bengal and find out the reason behind Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's protest on Kolkata streets for the last five days.
Responding to his allegations, Nadda said, "He (Ray) has talked about why a lady chief minister is being punished and why so many coercive steps have been taken".
"...It is being done because the only state left is West Bengal, where the rules and regulations and the rule of law have gone for a ride. They have no respect for democratic procedures. They have no respect for political norms. They don't believe in democratic activities, and they even threaten the judiciary," he said.
Recently, Nadda said, a lady chief minister has disrespected the lady President of India. "A lady chief minister has disrespected the seat of the President of India, who happens to be a lady and a Tribal. No respect for law, no respect for the judiciary, threatening everybody, and no respect for the Election Commission of India.
"It is not the Government of India. It is her own activity. And because the Government of India works on the rule of law, and because of the rule of law, things are happening like that," the senior BJP leader said.
While asking the supplementary, TMC leader Ray said the central government talks about cooperative federalism, and therefore, it should look into the fact that the West Bengal chief minister is on the streets for the protection of the rights of millions of Indians.
"The central government must send a team of representatives to find out why it has happened and why the chief minister has been on the streets...for the past five days. I have a request to the government, that this fact should be found out why these coercive measures have been taken in West Bengal alone in the name of SIR," Ray added.
The chief minister is sitting on a dharna in Kolkata against the SIR exercise. According to official data released on February 28, 63.66 lakh names, around 8.3 per cent of the electorate, have been deleted since the SIR process began in November last year, reducing the voter base from about 7.66 crore to just over 7.04 crore in West Bengal.
In addition, over 60.06 lakh electors have been placed under the "under adjudication" category, meaning their eligibility will be determined through legal scrutiny in the coming weeks, a process that could further reshape constituency-level electoral equations.
