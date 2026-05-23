Union Minister Nadda Promises Help For West Bengal’s Health Programs
Union Health Minister JP Nadda chaired a high-level meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and discussed implementing key health programmes, reports Gautam Debroy
Published : May 23, 2026 at 8:28 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda virtually chaired a high-level review meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday. They discussed strengthening healthcare services, implementing key health programmes, and effectively utilising funds under the National Health Mission (NHM), PM-ABHIM and other flagship schemes.
Assuring full support and cooperation to West Bengal for strengthening healthcare infrastructure, the Centre also released Rs 527.58 crore as the first tranche from West Bengal’s Rs 3,505.59 crore NHM allocation.
Discussions covered achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through improvement of health infrastructure, immunisation, maternal and child health initiatives, tuberculosis (TB) and other vector-borne disease elimination, early screening and diagnosis of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and availability of drugs and diagnostics at all public health care facilities.
Officials said that emphasis was laid on timely utilisation of funds, strengthening healthcare delivery systems, better programme monitoring, and ensuring quality healthcare services across the state. It was also conveyed to the state that the funds available with the state for PM-ABHIM and 15th Finance Commission-Health grants are to be utilised at the earliest.
Commitment to strengthen healthcare services and infrastructure
The virtual meeting also focused on enhancing public health systems through improved regulatory oversight, strengthening diagnostics and supply-chain systems, and promoting technology-driven healthcare solutions.
Special emphasis was laid on accelerating the effort towards TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan to be implemented in the state through intensified screening, treatment adherence, and district-level monitoring. The union minister also asked Adhikari to roll out HPV vaccination at the earliest in the state.
Nadda emphasised that sustained efforts are required to improve and maintain key public health indicators such as Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR), Under-5 Mortality Rate (U5MR) and Neonatal Mortality Rate (NMR), particularly considering West Bengal’s border areas and associated public health sensitivities.
He stressed the importance of robust surveillance, timely intervention and coordinated healthcare delivery mechanisms to ensure continued progress in maternal and child healthcare outcomes.
Enhancing public health systems and disease elimination efforts
Nadda also underlined the need to intensify efforts under the measles-rubella elimination campaign and called for strengthened vaccination coverage and public awareness initiatives across the state.
He emphasised accelerating the implementation of the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan and suggested organising dedicated sensitisation workshops for Members of Parliament and Members of Legislative Assembly to strengthen public participation and awareness regarding tuberculosis elimination.
Nadda further stressed the need for launching HPV vaccination initiatives in the state under a preventive healthcare framework, noting that a large number of young girls remain susceptible to cervical cancer and related health risks. He stated that preventive healthcare and early intervention remain central pillars of the government's public health strategy.
The Health Minister also highlighted the importance of continuous vigilance against diseases such as Kala-azar and Lymphatic Filariasis and directed concerned officials to ensure that cases are closely monitored and effectively contained through timely surveillance and preventive measures.
Accelerating Ayushman Bharat initiatives and expanding healthcare access
He further emphasised that implementation of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs should be accelerated across the state, and screening activities at the grassroots level should be significantly expanded to facilitate early detection and management of diseases.
Nadda informed me that discussions regarding signing the Memorandum of Understanding for Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY may be taken forward at the earliest so that eligible beneficiaries can begin receiving healthcare benefits under the scheme without delay. He added that nearly 1.45 crore families, including senior citizens, would be covered under the AB PM-JAY and are expected to benefit from the expanded healthcare coverage and interventions.
Nadda assured that the ministry is fully prepared to extend technical assistance and deploy expert teams for in-house training and capacity-building support as requested by the state government.
He also advised the state to send detailed proposals regarding the expansion of Jan Aushadhi Kendras and AMRIT Pharmacies across districts to improve access to affordable medicines for citizens.
West Bengal’s focus on affordable, accessible, and quality healthcare
Speaking during the meeting, Suvendu Adhikari said that under the guidance and leadership of Union Health Minister JP Nadda, the state would continue to work towards ensuring affordable, accessible and quality healthcare services for all sections of society.
Adhikari sought the support and guidance of the Ministry for the effective implementation of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) in West Bengal so that the benefits of comprehensive and affordable healthcare reach the most vulnerable and underserved populations. He also emphasised the need to strengthen healthcare administrative mechanisms and grassroots-level implementation systems to ensure efficient delivery of health services across the state.
Adhikari stated that all pending and previous health-related data and documentation pertaining to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare are being streamlined and cleared on priority to facilitate better coordination, transparency and effective implementation of healthcare programmes.
Urgent preparedness for vector-borne diseases and medical education expansion
Highlighting the onset of the monsoon season, he underlined the urgent need for enhanced preparedness to combat vector-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue. He stressed that preventive measures, along with proper training, awareness campaigns and timely administrative directions, would play a critical role in safeguarding public health during the monsoon period.
Adhikari highlighted that three regions in West Bengal still do not have medical colleges and reiterated the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi that every district should have a medical college.
He requested support from the union government for the establishment of additional medical colleges in underserved districts to strengthen medical education and healthcare accessibility.
Adhikari also proposed establishing an All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the northern part of West Bengal, stating that it would greatly enhance tertiary healthcare facilities, medical education, research capabilities and advanced patient care services in the state.
Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava; Aradhana Patnaik, MD, NHM; Vinod Kotwal, additional secretary, Medical Education; Sunil Barnwal, CEO, NHA; joint secretaries for various departments; and senior officials of the ministry were also present during the meeting.
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