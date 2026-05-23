ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Minister Nadda Promises Help For West Bengal’s Health Programs

New Delhi: Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda virtually chaired a high-level review meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday. They discussed strengthening healthcare services, implementing key health programmes, and effectively utilising funds under the National Health Mission (NHM), PM-ABHIM and other flagship schemes.

Assuring full support and cooperation to West Bengal for strengthening healthcare infrastructure, the Centre also released Rs 527.58 crore as the first tranche from West Bengal’s Rs 3,505.59 crore NHM allocation.

Discussions covered achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through improvement of health infrastructure, immunisation, maternal and child health initiatives, tuberculosis (TB) and other vector-borne disease elimination, early screening and diagnosis of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and availability of drugs and diagnostics at all public health care facilities.

Officials said that emphasis was laid on timely utilisation of funds, strengthening healthcare delivery systems, better programme monitoring, and ensuring quality healthcare services across the state. It was also conveyed to the state that the funds available with the state for PM-ABHIM and 15th Finance Commission-Health grants are to be utilised at the earliest.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda reviewing West Bengal’s Health Programs (PIB)

Commitment to strengthen healthcare services and infrastructure

The virtual meeting also focused on enhancing public health systems through improved regulatory oversight, strengthening diagnostics and supply-chain systems, and promoting technology-driven healthcare solutions.

Special emphasis was laid on accelerating the effort towards TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan to be implemented in the state through intensified screening, treatment adherence, and district-level monitoring. The union minister also asked Adhikari to roll out HPV vaccination at the earliest in the state.

Nadda emphasised that sustained efforts are required to improve and maintain key public health indicators such as Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR), Under-5 Mortality Rate (U5MR) and Neonatal Mortality Rate (NMR), particularly considering West Bengal’s border areas and associated public health sensitivities.

He stressed the importance of robust surveillance, timely intervention and coordinated healthcare delivery mechanisms to ensure continued progress in maternal and child healthcare outcomes.

Enhancing public health systems and disease elimination efforts

Nadda also underlined the need to intensify efforts under the measles-rubella elimination campaign and called for strengthened vaccination coverage and public awareness initiatives across the state.

He emphasised accelerating the implementation of the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan and suggested organising dedicated sensitisation workshops for Members of Parliament and Members of Legislative Assembly to strengthen public participation and awareness regarding tuberculosis elimination.

Nadda further stressed the need for launching HPV vaccination initiatives in the state under a preventive healthcare framework, noting that a large number of young girls remain susceptible to cervical cancer and related health risks. He stated that preventive healthcare and early intervention remain central pillars of the government's public health strategy.

The Health Minister also highlighted the importance of continuous vigilance against diseases such as Kala-azar and Lymphatic Filariasis and directed concerned officials to ensure that cases are closely monitored and effectively contained through timely surveillance and preventive measures.