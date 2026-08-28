ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Min Nadda Meets Reservation Hatao Andolan Protesters; AAP, CJP Seek Clarity On Quota Policy

New Delhi: The government on Thursday reached out to the representatives of the group spearheading the Reservation Hatao Andolan, with Union minister J P Nadda holding a "cordial discussion" with them at a meeting. This comes within a week of several people holding a protest in the national capital on August 21, following a call by Reservation Hatao Andolan (Scrap Reservation), an Instagram-based page.

"Following the movement that took place at Jantar Mantar on 21 August, cordial discussions were held, as per the pre-determined schedule, with Harsh Dubey, Ran Bahadur Singh Chauhan, and Mrityunjay Pathak, members of the team. In this connection, we will meet again soon," Nadda said in a post on X after the meeting.

The Union minister did not share any further details about the meeting and the venue where it took place. Those who held a protest under the aegis of Reservation Hatao Andolan at Jantar Mantar on August 21 are demanding scrapping of quota, saying that economic criteria be given precedence over caste in determining eligibility for government support and reservation.

The Delhi Police detained several protesters who gathered at the site, saying no permission had been granted for any protest, procession, demonstration or assembly at Jantar Mantar. Heavy security, including police and paramilitary personnel, had been deployed in the area.