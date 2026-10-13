ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Minister L Murugan Resigns, Says Returning To Grassroots

File photo of L Murugan (left) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ( ANI )

New Delhi: Union Minister L Murugan has resigned on Tuesday from the Council of Ministers, saying he wishes to return to the grassroots and dedicate himself to strengthening the BJP in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Murugan was the Minister for State for Parliamentary Affairs and Information and Broadcasting in the Narendra Modi-led government.

In a post on X, L Murugan said, "It has been the greatest honour of my life to serve Bharat Mata and Tamil Nadu under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi. From the son of daily wage labourers to serving in the Union Council of Ministers under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi has been the greatest privilege of my life." "Now, I wish to return to the grassroots, stand with our karyakartas and dedicate myself full-time to strengthening the BJP in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. Nation First. Party Next. Self Last," he said. "With humility and a grateful heart, I therefore request you to relieve me of my responsibility as Minister of State (MoS) and permit me to relinquish my membership of the Rajya Sabha, so that I may dedicate full time to strengthening the party in Tamil Nadu," he said.