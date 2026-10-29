ETV Bharat / bharat

Extremely Harmful To Indian Democracy: Rijiju Slams Naseeruddin Shah's 'Dimagi Naxal' Video

New Delhi: Union minister Kiren Rijiju has said Naseeruddin Shah is a "dangerous urban dimagi naxal" whose views are "extremely harmful" to Indian democracy, after the actor posted a video accusing the Centre of trying to destroy the education system.

In a post on X on Wednesday, the minister for minority affairs said he used to respect Shah, but came to know of his "real character" very late.

In a video posted on Facebook on Tuesday, a visibly angry Shah came out in support of Jamia Millia Islamia students, who have been protesting for the restoration of the students' union, and called himself a "dimagi naxal".

He accused the BJP-led central government of trying to destroy the education system and break the "courage of the country's youth". Shah was also wearing a "dimagi naxal" pin that he showed to the camera. Rijiju criticised the actor, saying, "I thought Naseeruddin Shah was just an ordinary actor. I used to respect & like him... I never knew that he was a dangerous urban Dimagi Naxal."

"I came to know about his real character very late. (His views are) extremely harmful to India's democracy," he added. The term 'dimagi naxal' was first used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address. He described "dimagi naxals" as those who have allegedly entrenched themselves in the system and continue to pose a threat to society by manipulating policies.

Speaking to PTI Videos on Thursday, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC also questioned Shah over his remarks. She said, "The question is whether Naseeruddin Shah is ACP Rathod or Gulam Hassan of 'Sarfarosh'. He talks about urban naxalism, supporting the tukde-tukde gang, anti-national movements. The question to you, sir, with utmost respect, is do you believe in pro-India sloganeering or anti-India."