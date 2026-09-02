ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Is It In State Of Deep Intoxication?’ Rijiju Slams Congress For Questioning GDP Numbers

New Delhi: Attacking the Congress for questioning India’s GDP numbers, Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday asked if the opposition party was in a “state of deep intoxication” or had become “so swayed by their blind loathing of India's growth that they lost touch with ground reality”.

Rijiju made the remarks in a post on X in reply to a post by Kerala Congress, which said, “Nobody believes the fake story anymore. The world can see through the fakery.” The Kerala Congress also posted an image of a beer mug showing the Indian economy as the actual liquid and the official GDP numbers as fizz.

“Is the Congress in a state of deep intoxication due to drinking too much beer or Congressmen are so swayed by their blind loathing of India's growth that they have lost touch with the ground reality?” Rijiju said.

India's economy grew at a faster-than-expected 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter, showing resilience against concerns of an economic downturn over the war in West Asia.

Gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the first quarter of the 2026-27 fiscal slowed from a barnstorming 8.6 per cent in the previous quarter, but remained well above expectations when the conflict erupted and disrupted energy markets.