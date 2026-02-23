ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Says Kerala Lacks 'Right Government' To Take State To Prosperity

Kochi: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said Kerala lacks a government capable of taking the state to prosperity.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the NDA office here as part of preparations for the upcoming Assembly election, the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs said the state lacks a conducive government that can effectively implement the initiatives of the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre in Kerala.

“Kerala always lacks the right government that can drive the energy and take the state to the next level of prosperity,” Rijiju said. He said he was excited to inaugurate the NDA office and termed it a good beginning for the BJP and its allies united in Kerala. “It is a good beginning, and we are very hopeful that very soon, better and brighter days are coming for the people of Kerala,” he said.