Union Minister JP Nadda Admitted To AIIMS After His Health Deteriorates; Condition Stable
Nadda was brought to hospital after feeling unwell and underwent several medical tests, including coronary angiography, and has been admitted to cardiology department for observation.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 3:35 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister JP Nadda was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on Thursday evening after he complained of uneasiness and restlessness.
According to a statement issued by AIIMS Professor in-charge of Media and Protocol Dr Reema Dada, Nadda was brought to the hospital after feeling unwell. He underwent several medical tests, including coronary angiography, and has been admitted to the cardiology department for observation.
His condition is currently stable, and a team of doctors is closely monitoring his health, the statement said.
Nadda had appeared to be in good health earlier on Thursday. He had hoisted the national flag at his residence as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan, being observed across the country on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call ahead of Independence Day.
Sharing pictures of the flag-hoisting ceremony on X, Nadda said the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign was being celebrated as a festival with enthusiasm across the country. He urged citizens to hoist the Tricolour with pride as India marks its 80th Independence Day.
The BJP is observing the Independence Day celebrations through Tiranga Yatras and Tiranga campaigns from August 9 to August 17 across cities and villages. The party has called on citizens to participate in the campaign and contribute to the spirit of patriotism and the vision of a developed and self-reliant India.
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