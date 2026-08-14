ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Minister JP Nadda Admitted To AIIMS After His Health Deteriorates; Condition Stable

New Delhi: Union Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister JP Nadda was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on Thursday evening after he complained of uneasiness and restlessness.

According to a statement issued by AIIMS Professor in-charge of Media and Protocol Dr Reema Dada, Nadda was brought to the hospital after feeling unwell. He underwent several medical tests, including coronary angiography, and has been admitted to the cardiology department for observation.

His condition is currently stable, and a team of doctors is closely monitoring his health, the statement said.