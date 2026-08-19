Union Minister JP Nadda Discharged From Delhi AIIMS After Successful Angioplasty
Health Minister JP Nadda, who underwent angioplasty on August 17, was discharged from AIIMS Delhi after doctors stated that his condition is stable.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 1:39 PM IST|
Updated : August 19, 2026 at 3:06 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda was on Wednesday discharged from AIIMS Delhi after undergoing a successful angioplasty. Doctors have informed that his health is now stable.
Nadda, the former BJP national chief, was admitted to the AIIMS Cardiology Department on the evening of August 13 after experiencing mild discomfort in his chest. He underwent several medical tests, including coronary angiography, which revealed a blockage in his arteries.
After assessing his reports and medical condition, a team of specialists performed his angioplasty on August 17. As per the procedure, he was kept under observation and his recovery was described as satisfactory.
Professor Dr Reema Dada, in-charge of the AIIMS Media Cell, said Nadda was discharged on the advice of doctors after his condition remained stable.
"Union Health Minister JP Nadda was discharged today after undergoing angioplasty. He had a comfortable stay in hospital and thanked all doctors, nurses and staff for the care provided," AIIMS said in an official release.
Nadda's hospitalisation had triggered concern in political circles. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several senior Union ministers including Home Ministe Amit Shah, NDA leaders and senior leaders from various political parties enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery.
Before his health deteriorated, the Health Minister had hoisted the tricolour at his residence last Thursday (August 13) as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign initiated by PM Modi.
Doctors have advised Nadda to take complete rest for a few days and avoid excessive exertion. He is expected to resume his regular government work and political responsibilities after his recovery, party sources said.