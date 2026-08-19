ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Minister JP Nadda Discharged From Delhi AIIMS After Successful Angioplasty

New Delhi: Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda was on Wednesday discharged from AIIMS Delhi after undergoing a successful angioplasty. Doctors have informed that his health is now stable.

Nadda, the former BJP national chief, was admitted to the AIIMS Cardiology Department on the evening of August 13 after experiencing mild discomfort in his chest. He underwent several medical tests, including coronary angiography, which revealed a blockage in his arteries.

Union Minister JP Nadda Discharged From Delhi AIIMS After Successful Angioplasty (PTI)

After assessing his reports and medical condition, a team of specialists performed his angioplasty on August 17. As per the procedure, he was kept under observation and his recovery was described as satisfactory.