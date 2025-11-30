ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Minister Jitendra Singh Flags Illegal Construction, Mining And Encroachments In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: In a strong message to the Uttarakhand government, Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted the issues of rampant illegal mining, encroachments and illegal construction as the main man-made causes of disaster.

The Minister of State for Science and Technology was in the state capital to address the participants of the ongoing World Disaster Conference in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. He gifted three Doppler radars to Uttarakhand for timely preparation to manage extreme weather conditions.

Referring to the ever-increasing disasters in the Himalayan region and the resulting damage, Singh highlighted the causes of the numerous devastating disasters in Uttarakhand's high Himalayan region while citing studies and research conducted by his ministry.

He began by listing phenomena like climate change, glacial melting, Glacier Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) and fragile ecosystem of the Himalayas.

The minister cited deforestation as a major cause of disasters and pointed out that the greatest concern is about man-made disasters.

He went on to state that research has revealed encroachments everywhere that have led to blocking of rivers and streams. Citing the 2014 floods of Srinagar where the entire secretariat and assembly were submerged in the Jhelum River, he said that a subsequent study by a team from Delhi had revealed that the river's outlet had been blocked and a shopping mall had been built there.

“Such situations often lead to major disasters with administrative negligence playing a significant role,” he said.

While the onus of the disasters is put on disaster management authorities, the Minister said, it is actually the greed of the people along with the poor administrative system that is responsible.