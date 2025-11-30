Union Minister Jitendra Singh Flags Illegal Construction, Mining And Encroachments In Uttarakhand
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami calls for research saying that disasters are also taking place in areas where there is no human intervention
Published : November 30, 2025 at 8:15 PM IST
Dehradun: In a strong message to the Uttarakhand government, Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted the issues of rampant illegal mining, encroachments and illegal construction as the main man-made causes of disaster.
The Minister of State for Science and Technology was in the state capital to address the participants of the ongoing World Disaster Conference in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. He gifted three Doppler radars to Uttarakhand for timely preparation to manage extreme weather conditions.
Referring to the ever-increasing disasters in the Himalayan region and the resulting damage, Singh highlighted the causes of the numerous devastating disasters in Uttarakhand's high Himalayan region while citing studies and research conducted by his ministry.
He began by listing phenomena like climate change, glacial melting, Glacier Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) and fragile ecosystem of the Himalayas.
The minister cited deforestation as a major cause of disasters and pointed out that the greatest concern is about man-made disasters.
He went on to state that research has revealed encroachments everywhere that have led to blocking of rivers and streams. Citing the 2014 floods of Srinagar where the entire secretariat and assembly were submerged in the Jhelum River, he said that a subsequent study by a team from Delhi had revealed that the river's outlet had been blocked and a shopping mall had been built there.
“Such situations often lead to major disasters with administrative negligence playing a significant role,” he said.
While the onus of the disasters is put on disaster management authorities, the Minister said, it is actually the greed of the people along with the poor administrative system that is responsible.
Singh called for strict adherence to the regulations put in place by various departments and ministries with regard to checking illegal mining. He pointed out that when disaster struck and floods occurred, people called him repeatedly to stop illegal mining, but he bluntly replied, "Who should I tell? They're all our own people." He said that illegal mining is rampant wherever new roads are being built.
Describing illegal mining as a serious issue, the minister said that it causes significant damage to the bridges built over the rivers. Citing the recent example of Punjab, he said that the state has suffered the most from floods this time.
He said strict regulation and self-restraint are needed to check illegal mining. "We think that we've made a few bucks from illegal mining and if someone's vehicle is drowning, let it go. But we must not forget that someday our children and our families will also be crossing that same bridge," he said.
In his address Dhami said that disasters have also been taking place where there has been no construction.
“When I go to Delhi and other places people say that there have been disasters in Uttarakhand. They must have resulted from heavy construction. But this perception is not correct,” he said.
Calling for research, he said that there are disaster-prone areas where there has been no human intervention. He said that Uttarakhand is the state most affected by disasters.
When questioned after the programme on illegal mining, he said the matter is being looked into.
