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Gajendra Shekhawat Slams Ashok Gehlot Over Allegations of BJP Leader's Involvement In NEET Paper Leak

Dungarpur: Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, has hit back at former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after his remarks that one of the accused involved in the NEET paper leak case is a BJP leader and the state government was shielding him.

Shekhawat said that any leader in whose regime Rajasthan ran a paper-leak mafia has no moral right to speak on the subject. The remarks came during the Minister’s 'Night Chopal' organised under the 'Gram Rath Abhiyan' in Bhiluda village of Dungarpur district.

Shekhawat rejected demand of some political leaders to abolish the National Testing Agency (NTA). Earlier, Gehlot had said that one of the accused involved in the NEET paper leak case is a BJP leader and the Rajasthan government was trying to "suppress the matter."

Shekhawat, while making a distinction in the working styles of the current Centre and the previous Rajasthan government, stated that under the present administration, strict action was initiated immediately after the NEET irregularities came to light.

"The investigation was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the culprits are being put behind bars, "he said.