Gajendra Shekhawat Slams Ashok Gehlot Over Allegations of BJP Leader's Involvement In NEET Paper Leak
Shekhawat while referring to Gehlot said that any leader under whose regime Rajasthan ran a paper-leak mafia has no right to speak on the NEET.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 1:54 PM IST
Dungarpur: Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, has hit back at former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after his remarks that one of the accused involved in the NEET paper leak case is a BJP leader and the state government was shielding him.
Shekhawat said that any leader in whose regime Rajasthan ran a paper-leak mafia has no moral right to speak on the subject. The remarks came during the Minister’s 'Night Chopal' organised under the 'Gram Rath Abhiyan' in Bhiluda village of Dungarpur district.
Shekhawat rejected demand of some political leaders to abolish the National Testing Agency (NTA). Earlier, Gehlot had said that one of the accused involved in the NEET paper leak case is a BJP leader and the Rajasthan government was trying to "suppress the matter."
Shekhawat, while making a distinction in the working styles of the current Centre and the previous Rajasthan government, stated that under the present administration, strict action was initiated immediately after the NEET irregularities came to light.
"The investigation was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the culprits are being put behind bars, "he said.
Drawing a contrast with Gehlot's tenure, Shekhawat said when irregularities occurred in the REET examination in Rajasthan, attempts were made to "stifle the voices of the youth, and those who dared to raise questions were branded as enemies of the state."
“While the unemployed youth were weeping in despair, the Congress government was busy celebrating a 'REET Festival'. The examination was finally cancelled only after eight months of intense public pressure," he said.
Shekhawat said that those leaders who previously shielded favourite officials should feel ashamed for questioning the "country's institutional framework."
Earlier, while participating in the 'Gram Vikas Rath' programme, the Minister stated that the government is actively working to resolve the day-to-day issues faced by the people through the medium of 'Night Chopals' and public camps. "In this effort, all officials from the collector to the tehsildar are striving to provide relief to the people," he said.
Earlier, Shekhawat was accorded a warm welcome by BJP leaders and party workers at the Mahi Bridge, and later he proceeded to Bhiluda village to offer prayers at the Raghunath Ji Temple. He received a resounding welcome with the traditional beating of drums.
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