ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Minister Gadkari To Inaugurate 85th IRC Conference In Hyderabad Today

Established in 1934, the IRC has played a significant role in the development of roads and bridges across the country. ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari is set to inaugurate the 85th Indian Roads Congress (IRC) conference at HITEX in Telangana's Hyderabad on Thursday, state minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said.

"The Indian Roads Congress has been held in Hyderabad six times so far. Following the formation of Telangana, the 77th session of the IRC took place in 2016. Now, Hyderabad is hosting the 85th session, marking the seventh time the city has served as the venue," he said.

Established in 1934, the IRC has played a significant role in the development of roads and bridges across the country, particularly in improving construction quality, road safety standards and the adoption of modern technologies, a press release from the government said. The four-day conference will bring together around 3,500 delegates, including Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Union Minister Kishan Reddy, state ministers, other public representatives, as well as road and highway experts, engineers, government officials and representatives from the infrastructure industry across the country, it added. The conference will feature extensive discussions on topics ranging from construction of eco-friendly roads, climate-resilient infrastructure, AI, digital technology, electric vehicles, to modern transport systems, and road safety. Right to Safe Movement