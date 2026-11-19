Union Minister Gadkari To Inaugurate 85th IRC Conference In Hyderabad Today
The four-day conference will bring together around 3,500 delegates, public representatives, as well as road and highway experts, engineers, government officials and infrastructure industry representatives.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 1:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari is set to inaugurate the 85th Indian Roads Congress (IRC) conference at HITEX in Telangana's Hyderabad on Thursday, state minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said.
"The Indian Roads Congress has been held in Hyderabad six times so far. Following the formation of Telangana, the 77th session of the IRC took place in 2016. Now, Hyderabad is hosting the 85th session, marking the seventh time the city has served as the venue," he said.
Established in 1934, the IRC has played a significant role in the development of roads and bridges across the country, particularly in improving construction quality, road safety standards and the adoption of modern technologies, a press release from the government said.
The four-day conference will bring together around 3,500 delegates, including Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Union Minister Kishan Reddy, state ministers, other public representatives, as well as road and highway experts, engineers, government officials and representatives from the infrastructure industry across the country, it added.
The conference will feature extensive discussions on topics ranging from construction of eco-friendly roads, climate-resilient infrastructure, AI, digital technology, electric vehicles, to modern transport systems, and road safety.
Right to Safe Movement
There will be a dedicated panel discussion on ensuring the "right to safe movement" for everyone. In 2024, India recorded 1,77,000 deaths due to road accidents, with a significant number reported from the Telugu-speaking states and up to 40% of these fatalities involving two-wheeler riders. "We will deliberate on measures to reduce such accidents. The conference will host 400 stalls and 19 technical sessions," the minister said.
After the inauguration ceremony, Gadkari will hold a review meeting with CM Reddy on road construction in Telangana and several key projects being undertaken by the state government. IRC president LK Padhi, IRC secretary general Rahul Gupta, and IRC director Surender Kumar Garg will attend it.
The roads minister said the state government is working to secure clearances from the Centre for pending projects within the next month, and approvals for several national highways are expected soon. "The Future City-Machilipatnam Greenfield Highway project now awaits only the Union Cabinet's approval, and we anticipate a positive announcement from Gadkari," he added.
He said a loan from HUDCO has been secured for Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) road projects in the state, which is set to receive Cabinet approval in the upcoming meeting. "Following my request regarding interest rates, a reduction of 0.6% has been granted. We plan to commence work on the northern section of the Regional Ring Road in January," he added.
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