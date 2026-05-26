ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy Intervenes In Pharmacists' Issue, Writes To Nadda

During a one-day nationwide bandh called by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD), in Hyderabad on Wednesday ( IANS )

New Delhi: Days after a day-long strike by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggist (AIOCD) against online pharmacies impacted routine medicine purchases in many states, the organisation on Tuesday received a shot in the arm after Union Minister G Kishan Reddy intervened in the matter.

Union Minister of Coal and Mines Reddy, in a letter, asked Health Minister J P Nadda to examine the matter and take action after a delegation of Hyderabad District Chemists and Druggists Association called on him and raised the issue.

Reddy noted that such practices could impact retail chemists and potentially pose "serious risks to public health and national security". He requested the Health Ministry to examine the matter and take necessary action.

In his letter, a copy of which is in possession of ETV Bharat, Reddy highlighted serious concerns over the rapid expansion of online pharmacies, alleged predatory discounting practices, and the sale of Schedule H1 medicines through digital platforms without adequate regulatory oversight.

Reacting to the development, AIOCD national leadership expressed gratitude to the Union Minister for raising the issue at the highest level.

"We thank Union Minister Kishan Reddy ji for drawing attention to a critical issue affecting patient safety and regulatory compliance," AIOCD general secretary Rajiv Singhal told ETV Bharat. Reddy, in his letter, also highlighted the alleged sale and distribution of Schedule H1 drugs through online platforms without adequate regulatory oversight.