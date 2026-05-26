Union Minister G Kishan Reddy Intervenes In Pharmacists' Issue, Writes To Nadda
Reddy requests Health Minister J P Nadda to examine the matter and take necessary action, reports ETV Bharat's Gautam Debroy.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 3:36 PM IST
New Delhi: Days after a day-long strike by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggist (AIOCD) against online pharmacies impacted routine medicine purchases in many states, the organisation on Tuesday received a shot in the arm after Union Minister G Kishan Reddy intervened in the matter.
Union Minister of Coal and Mines Reddy, in a letter, asked Health Minister J P Nadda to examine the matter and take action after a delegation of Hyderabad District Chemists and Druggists Association called on him and raised the issue.
Reddy noted that such practices could impact retail chemists and potentially pose "serious risks to public health and national security". He requested the Health Ministry to examine the matter and take necessary action.
In his letter, a copy of which is in possession of ETV Bharat, Reddy highlighted serious concerns over the rapid expansion of online pharmacies, alleged predatory discounting practices, and the sale of Schedule H1 medicines through digital platforms without adequate regulatory oversight.
Reacting to the development, AIOCD national leadership expressed gratitude to the Union Minister for raising the issue at the highest level.
"We thank Union Minister Kishan Reddy ji for drawing attention to a critical issue affecting patient safety and regulatory compliance," AIOCD general secretary Rajiv Singhal told ETV Bharat. Reddy, in his letter, also highlighted the alleged sale and distribution of Schedule H1 drugs through online platforms without adequate regulatory oversight.
The chemists’ body has alleged that several online medicine platforms are operating in violation of existing drug regulations by supplying prescription medicines without proper verification, facilitating uncontrolled access to habit-forming and sensitive drugs, and bypassing licensed retail chemists.
Schedule H1 medicines include several antibiotics, anti-tuberculosis drugs, sedatives and other medicines that require strict prescription monitoring under the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules to prevent misuse and antimicrobial resistance. Retail chemist associations argue that weak enforcement in the online pharmacy sector could undermine these safeguards.
The issue has also reignited the broader debate over regulation of India's rapidly expanding e-pharmacy market. While digital medicine platforms argue that they improve accessibility, affordability, and convenience for consumers, traditional chemist associations maintain that the sector lacks uniform enforcement standards and adequate monitoring mechanisms.
AIOCD has repeatedly demanded stricter regulatory oversight, mandatory prescription verification, and action against platforms allegedly violating drug sale norms. The organisation has also opposed deep discounting practices, claiming they threaten the survival of small and medium retail pharmacies across the country.
"The intervention by a senior Union Minister is expected to add momentum to our fight for a tighter regulation of online medicine sales," said Singhal.
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