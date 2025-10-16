ETV Bharat / bharat

Knowledge Sharing, Technology Co-Development Play Vital Role In Attaining Sustainability: Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi: Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Thursday said knowledge sharing, capacity building, technology co-development and transfer play a significant role in attaining sustainability.

The Minister made the statement in his address at the G20 Environment Ministers’ Meeting at Cape Town in South Africa.

Expressing gratitude to the Republic of South Africa for leading efforts to advance the theme ‘Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability’, Yadav delivered India's statement in the meeting.

He called upon the delegates to tread the path of building a world united in purpose, equal in rights and resources, committed to the planet.

The Minister expressed satisfaction that as the Paris Agreement completes 10 years, all countries came together to determine their NDCs, work towards them, and in many cases, like India, started attaining their goals even before the designated timelines.