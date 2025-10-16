Knowledge Sharing, Technology Co-Development Play Vital Role In Attaining Sustainability: Bhupender Yadav
Published : October 16, 2025 at 5:32 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Thursday said knowledge sharing, capacity building, technology co-development and transfer play a significant role in attaining sustainability.
The Minister made the statement in his address at the G20 Environment Ministers’ Meeting at Cape Town in South Africa.
Expressing gratitude to the Republic of South Africa for leading efforts to advance the theme ‘Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability’, Yadav delivered India's statement in the meeting.
He called upon the delegates to tread the path of building a world united in purpose, equal in rights and resources, committed to the planet.
The Minister expressed satisfaction that as the Paris Agreement completes 10 years, all countries came together to determine their NDCs, work towards them, and in many cases, like India, started attaining their goals even before the designated timelines.
Reiterating that India is always a part of the solution, he emphasised that the G20 must act as a bridge between ambition and implementation, ensuring that every nation’s contribution is respected and every nation’s capacity is enhanced.
“We must reaffirm the principles of ‘Common but differentiated responsibilities and Respective Capabilities’. Finance to developing countries to meet the vital environmental challenges needs to be honoured as an onerous duty rather than a mere promise because equality is not a privilege, it is a right," he said.
The Minister recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address last year at the G20 Summit, highlighted the relevance of going ‘back to the basics’ and the importance of integrating it with our ‘march to the future’.
"Ecosystem-based solutions and futuristic technologies must converge to create a sustainable future. Knowledge sharing, capacity building, technology co-development and transfer will play a significant role in attaining sustainability," Yadav said.
He advocated a ‘whole-of-the-society’ approach, and ‘pro-planet lifestyle choices’ of individuals shall be most relevant for achieving meaningful and tangible outcomes.
The Minister further said, “We sincerely appreciate and fully support the people-centric, holistic, integrated and collaborative approach proposed by the South African Presidency."
