ETV Bharat / bharat

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Rejects Udhyanidhi's Claim That Cong Was Behind BJP's Success

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan chairs a high-level review meeting with Central Security and Intelligence Agencies regarding the upcoming NEET-UG Re-examination, in New Delhi on May 20, 2026. ( ANI )

Chennai: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday dismissed DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin’s statement that the Congress was behind the BJP's victory.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "In a democracy, people are the ultimate leader. They decide whom they will elect. Due to the misrule of the DMK and its anti-people politics, they have lost the confidence of the people of Tamil Nadu. Out of frustration, they are saying something." Pradhan also asserted that the people of India have consistently rejected the Congress party.

Addressing a DMK Youth Wing organisers meeting here, Udhayanidhi Stalin had said he had earlier beleived that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah were solely responsible for BJP's continued success, but had now concluded that the Congress was the real reason behind the party's victories.

Responding to Youth Congress protests demanding his and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation over the NEET issue, the Union Minister stated that the PM holds his responsibility by the mandate of the public, not the mercy of the opposition.

"Rahul Gandhi thinks this is his 'zamindari' or his 'jagir' to run this country. Unfortunately for him, the people of the country decided something else in the recent election," Pradhan added.